Drake To Give Away $500K During Gambling Live Stream With XQC

Power 106's Cali Christmas 2011
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - DECEMBER 16: Rapper Drake performs on stage during Power 106's Cali Christmas 2011 at Gibson Amphitheatre on December 16, 2011 in Universal City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Drake is giving back to the fans. The rapper decided to get back on his streaming grind again, when he announced plans to appear on a live stream by fellow Canadian xQc. Drizzy will kick back with with xQc on Sunday, November 24. He will do some gambling, and likely make small talk about his career, but the real hook here is dollar amount. Drake has confirmed that he will be giving away a whopping $500K to the fans.

The rapper broke the news on Friday, November 22. Yes, for those keep score at home. It's the same day Kendrick Lamar dropped his latest album and J Cole put his classic mixtape on streaming platforms. We digress. Drake decided to hop on Instagram and sell fans on a massive party that kicks off at 8 PM EST. "Big stream, tequila shots," the 6 God wrote in the caption. "Dracs stakes, max wins, it's up. Giving away racksssss." This will mark the first time Drake has partaken in a live stream since his surprise appearance on a 2018 stream by Ninja. The rapper joined Ninja to play Fortnite, and proceeded to set the record for most-viewed stream ever.

Drake Has A Pretty Spotty Gambling History

The irony, of course, is that Drake will be partaking in a gambling live stream. Those with even a cursory knowledge of the rapper know that he has rotten luck when it comes to betting. There's a "Drake curse theory" in play for a reason. The superstar has botched every major sports bet he's put down in 2024, so the idea of watching him gamble is, admittedly intriguing. Drake hasn't exactly been the people's champ this year, either, so there's been a bit of Schadenfreude in watching him lose big on the Stanley Cup and the Super Bowl.

On the other hand, Drake's appearance on the xQc stream will garner lots of attention. The rapper is supposed to be putting the finishing touches on his joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR. We could be looking at a classic case of promotion before a big album push. It's unorthodox, but Drake has always had a talent for tapping into what connects with fans. We will see if it pans out, or if the Toronto rapper will simply provide fans with more meme material.

