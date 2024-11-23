J Cole Releases Classic Mixtape "The Warm Up" On Streaming

Big moment for OG fans.

We knew it was coming. J Cole set a thrilling precedent when he dropped his debut mixtape, The Come Up, Vol. 1 on streaming platforms. The release coincided with Cole's new podcast, in which he revisits his old material in the lead up to his final album. It didn't take long for fans to put two and two together, and realize that The Warm Up was coming next. J Cole made good on the hype November 22. The same day Kendrick Lamar dropped his album, GNX, the Dreamville founder treated fans to his very first classic.

We're happy to report that The Warm Up still holds up incredibly well. The evolution that J Cole makes from his first tape to this one is evident in just about every facet. His rapping is better, as evidenced by the handful of astounding freestyles. His songwriting is better, as evidenced by the signature Cole tune "Lights Please" and the underrated bonus track, "Losing My Balance." J Cole's production also takes a quantum leap forward. The beats for "Grown Simba" and "World Is Empty" are evocative of a talent far beyond his years. "Get Away" and "Hold It Down" remain some of the best songs in the rapper's entire catalog. It's beautiful to see this mixtape get added to streaming, so fans can revisit it, or enjoy it for the first time.

J Cole Takes Fans Back With His Breakthrough Release

The Warm Up tracklist:

  1. Intro (The Warm Up)
  2. Welcome
  3. Can I Live
  4. Grown Simba
  5. Just to Get By
  6. Lights Please
  7. Dead Presidents II
  8. I Get Up
  9. World Is Empty
  10. Dreams (featuring Brandon Hines)
  11. Royal Flush
  12. Dollar and a Dream II
  13. Water Break (Interlude)
  14. Heartache
  15. Get Away
  16. Knock Knock
  17. Ladies (featuring Lee Fields & The Expressions)
  18. Til' Infinity
  19. The Badness (featuring Omen)
  20. Hold It Down
  21. Last Call
  22. Losing My Balance

