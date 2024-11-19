J Cole Rereleases Debut Mixtape "The Come Up, Vol. 1" On Streaming

Big day for Dreamville heads.

J Cole is preparing fans for The Fall Off. The rapper has been teasing his final album, and subsequent retirement, for a couple years now. Cole's decision to launch a podcast series on November 18 has made this seem like concrete, however. The rapper launched Inevitable on streaming platforms, which details the making of each of his projects. Naturally, he kicked things off with his first mixtape, The Come Up, Vol. 1. What fans didn't expect, though, is that the podcast would coincide with the streaming debut of the 2007 tape.

J Cole delighted fans around the world on Tuesday, when he uploaded his very first project to Apple Music and Spotify for the first time ever. The Come Up, Vol. 1 sees him establish a lot of the song titles and trends that he would perfect in the years to come, such "Dollar and a Dream" and "Simba." The tape also sees Cole work out his talents while emulating the rap icons who came before him. JAY-Z and Kanye West influence is all over The Come Up, Vol. 1. J Cole freestyles over three classic West beats, as well as JAY's "Dead Presidents." Fans also get to hear Cole's first batch of instrumentals under his own name, as opposed to his original moniker, Therapist. It's great to see The Come Up, Vol. 1 on streaming.

J. Cole Reminds Fans Of His Musical Origins