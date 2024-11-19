J Cole Rereleases Debut Mixtape "The Come Up, Vol. 1" On Streaming

BYElias Andrews1416 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Big day for Dreamville heads.

J Cole is preparing fans for The Fall Off. The rapper has been teasing his final album, and subsequent retirement, for a couple years now. Cole's decision to launch a podcast series on November 18 has made this seem like concrete, however. The rapper launched Inevitable on streaming platforms, which details the making of each of his projects. Naturally, he kicked things off with his first mixtape, The Come Up, Vol. 1. What fans didn't expect, though, is that the podcast would coincide with the streaming debut of the 2007 tape.

J Cole delighted fans around the world on Tuesday, when he uploaded his very first project to Apple Music and Spotify for the first time ever. The Come Up, Vol. 1 sees him establish a lot of the song titles and trends that he would perfect in the years to come, such "Dollar and a Dream" and "Simba." The tape also sees Cole work out his talents while emulating the rap icons who came before him. JAY-Z and Kanye West influence is all over The Come Up, Vol. 1. J Cole freestyles over three classic West beats, as well as JAY's "Dead Presidents." Fans also get to hear Cole's first batch of instrumentals under his own name, as opposed to his original moniker, Therapist. It's great to see The Come Up, Vol. 1 on streaming.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator May Have Dissed J Cole On His New Album, "Chromakopia"

J. Cole Reminds Fans Of His Musical Origins

  1. Intro
  2. Simba
  3. I'm the Man
  4. School Daze
  5. Dollar and a Dream
  6. Throw It Up
  7. Quote Me
  8. College Boy
  9. Split You Up
  10. Plain (Skit)
  11. The Come Up
  12. Mighty Crazy
  13. Dead Presidents
  14. Lil Ghetto N**ga
  15. Homecoming
  16. Carolina on My Mind (featuring Deacon)
  17. Can't Cry
  18. Goin' Off
  19. Rags to Riches (At the Beep)
  20. Get It
  21. I Do My Thing

Read More: TDE Punch Clears Up Ab-Soul And J Cole Rumors With Important Clarification About "Pi"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...