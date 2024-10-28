Tyler, The Creator May Have Dissed J Cole On His New Album, "Chromakopia"

Fans have a theory about Tyler, The Creator's song, "I Hope You Find Your Way Home."

Fans on social media have been theorizing that Tyler, the Creator intended to throw shade at J. Cole with one lyric from his Chromakopia track, "I Hope You Find Your Way Home." On the song, he seemingly references The Fall Off rapper's decision to bow out of his feud with Kendrick Lamar by remarking: "Never bite tongue 'til the tooth sore / If you was gon' apologize, f*ck you shoot for? Phew-phew / When I pop out, they say, 'Ooh, Lord'"

Despite enjoying the album as a whole, many fans on social media found the diss uninteresting. "Such a outdated line," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan wrote: "He is pandering… Tyler just lame rapper who gotta do stunts to stay relevant. Tf is that haircut."

Tyler, The Creator Performs During Made In America Festival

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Tyler, the Creator performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Kendrick Lamar sparked a feud between himself, J. Cole, and Drake with the release of his verse on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That," earlier this year. While Cole initially responded with the diss track, "7 Minute Drill," he later deleted the song and apologized for coming after his former collaborator. The move did not sit well with hip-hop fans. A few months later, Cole ended up defending himself on the song, "Port Antonio." "I pulled the plug because I've seen where that was 'bout to go," he raps. "They wanted blood, they wanted clicks to make they pockets grow." Drake, on the other hand, confidently traded songs with Lamar for a period of weeks.

