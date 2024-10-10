J Cole Gets Called Out For Rewriting History On New Song “Port Antonio”

J Cole has fans divided.

Last night, J Cole unveiled his new track "Port Antonio," and it has since sparked a major debate on social media. In the song, he addresses Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral beef, which he famously bowed out of after dropping "7 Minute Drill." He issued an apology for the Kendrick diss track at Dreamville Fest in April. Cole got a lot of heat for this at first, but after watching how Drake and Kendrick's lyrical battle played out, fans agreed that he made the right call.

On "Port Antonio," J Cole essentially claims that he backed out of the feud because his opponents wanted clout, and that he was more afraid of losing a friend than losing a battle. "I wouldn't have lost a battle, dawg, I woulda lost a bro," he spits. "I woulda gained a foe, and all for what? Just to attain some mo' / Props from strangers that don't got a clue what I been aimin' for?"

J Cole Addresses Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef On New Song

So far, listeners are split. While many still think J Cole did the right thing by rising above, some are accusing him of rewriting history. Others are simply calling him corny for bringing up beef that for the most part, fizzled out months ago.

"Boy apologized now tryna double back. 'I coulda won the battle.' my n***a you bowed out and rode your bike for 6 months dodging smoke," one user writes on Twitter/X. "Mixed messages. J. Cole wants to be the bigger man, but there’s inconsistency. He claims he can out-rap anyone, then avoids beef for friendship, and now says he could’ve won but didn’t want to lose a bro? You can’t have it both ways, and that’s what put him in this position," another argues.

Social Media Reacts To "Port Antonio"

What do you think of J Cole's new song "Port Antonio"? What about the feedback he's getting online?