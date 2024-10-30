Tyler, The Creator Reveals His Favorite “Chromakopia” Moments

Tyler, the Creator's new album has been a major success so far.

Tyler, The Creator unveiled his new album Chromakopia earlier this week, and already he's been met with heaps of praise. Most listeners have been thoroughly impressed, with many even arguing that it's some of his best work yet. Recently, Tyler himself took to X to reflect on the project, and to reveal some of his own favorite moments on it.

"At 1:54 of ST CHROMA, that siren and low end together feels like a blast wave after an explosion," his post begins in part. "The '20 thousand on me...' part of RAH TAH TAH, the delivery is from a d*mb joke of mine but i couldnt get it outta my head, why not record it."

Tyler, The Creator Shares Lengthy Post About Chromakopia

"Second post hook section of NOID. willows harmonies and thundercat bass feels ethereal," his post continued. "The bridge of DARLING I is just..." Tyler went on, listing several additional favorite moments including "the chord on the 5th bar of HEY JANE," that bridge on "I KILLED YOU," "last verse of THOUGHT I WAS DEAD," and more. Obviously, Tyler has a lot of highlights, and he's not the only one. According to DJ Akademiks, the project is on pace to move 250K album-equivalent units in its first week despite missing three days of tracking due to its odd release date. Reportedly, it could even debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.