Tyler, The Creator Keeps The Energy Up And Experiments With New Flows On "Rah Tah Tah"

Tyler's new album is making waves this morning.

Tyler, the Creator has the entire hip-hop world paying attention today as he just dropped off his brand-new album Chromakopia. This is a project that fans have been waiting for, and it certainly did not disappoint. There are 14 tracks on this new album, and fans are currently in the midst of listening through the project. However, one song that has immediately stood out thanks to the track's raw energy and flows, is "Rah Tah Tah," which is the second song on the album.

As we heard in the song "Noid," one of the big concepts being talked about on the record is being paranoid. This certainly shines through on this track as Tyler seems out of his mind at points. His flow reflects that as he delves into inflections that we have never really heard from the artist. This is all backed up by some abrasive production that does a good job of illustrating Tyler's mental state. As the day goes on, it will be fun to dive into these tracks and see the entire vision of what he is going for here.

Let us know what you think of this new Tyler, the Creator song, in the comments section down below. Have you had a chance to check out the new album? If so, tell us what you think about it. Do you believe that this is one of the best projects of the year so far? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Tyler, The Creator Has Returned

Quotable Lyrics: