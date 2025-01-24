Tyler The Creator Fans Suspect He'll Join Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Tyler, the Creator accepts the 'Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award' onstage during the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Leon Bennett/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images)
Another collab in the works?

Tyler The Creator has been embracing his Los Angeles roots more than ever. He dropped one of his most acclaimed albums to date, CHROMAKOPIA, and made it clear he's team Kendrick Lamar in the Drake battle. Now, fans are suspecting that Tyler The Creator has something to do with Dot's Super Bowl performance. A comment, followed by a glimpse of a marching band in Lamar's Halftime Show commercial, has the Tyler heads hoping and wishing for the best.

Kendrick Lamar posted the commercial on Thursday. The commercial sees the rapper standing on a football field while people march around him. He doesn't acknowledge the marching band, but fans were quick to point out the imagery. While presented in the top corner of the frame, the band does bear a very similar set up to the band in Tyler The Creator's CHROMAKOPIA imagery. Tyler has dressed in military style garb for the duration of the album's rollout. Furthermore, the rapper left a mysterious comment on the commercial. Tyler The Creator posted a simple emoji of a guy with holding his hands up.

Tyler The Creator Commented On K. Dot's Commercial

Tyler The Creator and Kendrick Lamar have been getting close over the course of the last year. There was always respect, but it took on a whole new level in 2024. Tyler mentioned Dot by name on the song "Rah Tah Tah." He claimed he was the second most important artist to come out of Los Angeles after the Compton spitter. "Was really Odd Future, all them other n**gas whacked out," he spit. "The biggest out the city after Kenny, that's a fact now." Tyler The Creator also spit a freestyle over the beat to Dot's new single "Hey Now." Titled "That Guy," it sees him lean further into his West Coast roots.

Tyler The Creator also appeared on a stage alongside Kendrick Lamar. He performed at the Pop Out show on Juneteenth. He performed and danced on stage during the now iconic "Not Like Us" medley that closed the show. It's very possible Tyler has something to do with Lamar's Halftime Show design. That said, fans are skeptical. Lamar is a very purposeful artist, and he's already confirmed that he will share the stage with former TDE label mate SZA. Time will tell. Fun to think about, though.

