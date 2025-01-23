Kendrick Lamar Reveals SZA Will Join Super Bowl Halftime Show In Exciting New Teaser

Ahead of their stadium tour later this year, it seems like Kendrick Lamar and SZA will practice for it in New Orleans on the biggest stage in the world. Moreover, via a new teaser trailer, K.Dot announced that Solána will be joining him as a guest performer, which is very exciting news for fans. Not only do they have many great collaborations in the past, but the recent "luther" and "30 For 30" team-ups really resonated with fans, and they can't wait to hear them and many more link-ups live. We still don't know much about what else the show will bring, but it's nothing less than exciting.

Of course, this isn't really surprising at all, as some fans already predicted that SZA would join Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl halftime show, especially after they announced their joint trek. But there's still a lot of speculation about who else could join them on that journey, and a lot of fans think that Doechii will join the roster as an opener. That would also be amazing, but for now, let's focus on this halftime show on February 9 before building up hype for its follow-up.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Super Bowl Halftime Show Teaser

In addition, this might add even more fuel to the speculative fire that Kendrick Lamar and SZA could make a collab album. The LANA singer is absolutely down for the idea, as she recently spoke to Sherri Shepard about her admiration for his artistry. "He’s such a genius, and part of his genius is him being so elusive, and so mysterious, and I love it. I don’t know what’s going on as much as you don’t know what’s going on."