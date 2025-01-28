Kendrick Lamar Reveals Super Bowl Merch With Proceeds Helping Victims Of L.A. Fires

Kendrick Lamar has teamed up with fashion designer Willy Chavarria for a limited edition collection in celebration of his upcoming performance at Super Bowl LIX. The selection includes a hoodie, t-shirt, gym shorts, and a bomber jacket. The pieces will be going on sale on Wednesday, January 29 with proceeds benefiting organizations and individuals impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

“I partnered with Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang and the NFL because of the opportunity to reach an audience that feels familiar to me — geared up with the Super Bowl on, making it an annual holiday,” Chavarria said, as caught by WWD. “Kendrick performing is so monumental given his voice on the empowerment of brown and Black people and I love his pure L.A. heart. This project was an intimate collaboration with the pgLang team. We spent a lot of time on the fits and the vibe, and Kendrick tied in everything to get it spot-on. Working with Kendrick is an important cultural moment for the two of us. We both have an unwavering voice when it comes to our people.”

Kendrick Lamar Teams Up With Willy Chavarria

Super Bowl LIX will be kicking off on Sunday, February 9th at 6:30 PM, ET. For the game, the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Lamar hasn't given too many details away as to what he has in store for the halftime show, but he recently confirmed SZA will be making an appearance in a trailer for the show. The two will also be co-headlining the The Grand National Tour later this year.