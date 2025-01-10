The Game Offers To Pay Airbnb Costs For Families Displaced By L.A. Fires

Chuck Taylor came through.

The Game is an L.A. artist through and through. He was the shining star of West Coast hip hop in the 2000s. He has continued to be loyal to his city and his coast for the duration of his career. The rapper proved it on January 9. Thousands of families were forced to abandon their homes in the wake of the Northern California wildfires. Houses have been destroyed, and people are unsure of where they can hole up in the meantime. The Game decided to put his wealth to good use as a result.

The rapper took to Instagram on Thursday to help local families out. He announced that he would be able to pay Airbnb costs for up to ten L.A. families who were forced to relocate. "Me and @travforthestars are helping ten families effected [sic] by the fires here. Get into Airbnb for a week free of charge." The Game told those who qualify to contract @travforthestars for additional information. The rapper expressed his shock over the wildfires days before, in a lengthy Instagram post. L.A.'s finest urged people to stay safe and provided links to helpful organizations.

The Game Will Pay For L.A. Airbnbs For A Week

"This is just sad," The Game stated. "Los Angeles is really hurting right now. If you are anywhere near fires. Please pack what’s necessary & evacuate immediately. I have many friends, neighbors & people I know that have lost everything." The Game also admitted that his own property have been put in harm's way as a result of the fires. "My own home & those around it are in extreme danger as the Santa Monica mountains fires continue to spread," he added. "[It's] even reached the Hollywood hills close to Runyon Canyon." The Game wasn't alone in lending his support and prayers to fellow Angelinos.