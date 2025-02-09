Kendrick Lamar Reveals How He Put The "GNX" Tracklist Together

Kendrick Lamar explained his process for putting together the tracklist for his GNX album while speaking with Timothee Chalamet for a new interview for the NFL and Apple Music. In doing so, he brought up the track, "man at the garden," and explained how earlier in his career, he might not have been able to get a song like that as early in the album.

“I’m at a point now in my career, I don’t have to play the game of having ‘the album track’ at the end of the record," Lamar told the A Complete Unknown actor. "I want that motherf*cker up. I want it at the top. So, you're gonna get 'man at the garden' at the top of the record. I’ve put in enough work to say I want it this way and that’s my way.” Elsewhere in the interview, the two discussed some of Lamar's older tracks with Chalamet saying he's been a fan of the music "forever." Check out a clip from the conversation below.

When Is Super Bowl LIX Kicking Off?

As for Kendrick Lamar's highly-anticipated performance at Super Bowl LIX, the game will be kicking off at 6:30 PM, ET on Sunday night. He's been keeping his cards close to his chest regarding his plans for the performance, although he recently announced that SZA will be joining him on stage. The move comes ahead of their co-headlining Grand National tour, later this year. Sunday will be Lamar's second time appearing on the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage, after joining Dr. Dre at Super Bowl LVI.

On the football side of the night, the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. If Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Chiefs are successful, they'll become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in consecutive seasons.