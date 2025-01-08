SZA Is More Than Open To Making A Collab Album With Kendrick Lamar: "I Would Love That"

Glastonbury Festival 2024 - Day Five
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: SZA performs on The Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2024 in Glastonbury, England.
With them touring together in a few months, this could definitely happen.

Since 2014, SZA and Kendrick Lamar have had a pretty flawless stretch of collaborations. No matter the vibe, they seem to always be on the same page on a track. In addition to just making great music, they have done serious numbers in terms of sales, streams, and etc. 2024 finally saw them reconvene after delivering "All The Stars" in 2018 for the Black Panther soundtrack, their biggest commercial hit. Kendrick grabbed her for two features on his surprise GNX project, with their team-ups being on "luther" and "gloria." Then, Lamar returned the favor and assisted SZA for her SOS Deluxe: LANA cut, "30 For 30."

Despite the long hiatus in between joint efforts, they still sounded as great as ever together. Perhaps they've been listening to the fans because they are now going to be going on tour in mid-April for K. Dot's Grand National Tour. This has left everyone clamoring for a future full album as a duo, with SZA being the one to respond to the rampant demands. She recently left fans going wild after leaving a tantalizing response to a fan making a TikTok begging for them to pull through.

SZA Seems Just As Eager As The Fans

"Gotta ask the big guy🤷🏾‍♀️" she replied. Now, she's practically expressing the same amount of excitement to this idea, doing so on Sherri Shepherd's talk show. After praising SZA and Kendrick's past songs, she asked, "Would you and [him] together consider doing a joint album?" The "Snooze" songwriter replied in a hilarious but serious manner, "I would love that." "I think that would be amazing," she added.

She then went on to gush about how much of a visionary he is, "He’s such a genius, and part of his genius is him being so elusive, and so mysterious, and I love it. I don’t know what’s going on as much as you don’t know what’s going on. When ‘Luther’ came on, I said, ‘OK, that’s the vocals we’re using, period,’ and same with Gloria: I said, ‘OK,’ and I love that." She continued, "I’m just trusting all of his expertise and being thrust into these moments and spotlight and saying yes, and he’s so good at saying yes but staying grounded, so I’m just like, ‘Teach me, sensei, what you know.'" For now, we will just have to keep our eyes peeled around the spring and maybe everyone's dreams will come true.

