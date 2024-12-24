SZA Gives A Speculation-Inducing Answer When Asked About Kendrick Lamar Collab Album

Could SZA and K. Dot be on the way with more music?

SZA is fresh off of dropping her brand-new album LANA. This is a deluxe version of her SOS project from 2022. Overall, fans are loving the 15 new tracks, and it appears as though we might be getting some more on Christmas Day. In fact, SZA has been taking about changing some of the mixes as well, as she isn't totally happy with what was put out last week. Whatever the case may be, it is great to see that the songstress is back and cooking up new tunes for the world to hear.

Something that fans have really been excited about is her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, "30 For 30." In fact, SZA has done plenty of songs with Kendrick over the years. From "All The Stars" to "Luther," these two have a ton of chemistry and their songwriting ability just meshes well. They can crank out the hits, and the fans would love to see a collaborative project from the pair, even if that seems like a pipe dream at this point. Well, don't be so sure. Recently, SZA made it seem like she is interested in making one.

SZA and Kendrick Lamar Have The Chemistry

While taking to her Instagram story, SZA replied to someone saying that they needed an entire project of her and Kendrick. She offered a simple reply, stating "Gotta ask the big guy." Overall, this seems like an admission that the singer would love to make it happen. However, it is all up to Kendrick, who is known for being mysterious and hard to reach at times.