SZA Responds To Rumor That Frank Ocean Was Axed Last Minute Prior To "Lana's" Release

A Frank fan page made the claim.

A lot of folks want Frank Ocean to come out of hiding. It's maybe why a fan page for the Blonde artist is making up some dubious rumors regarding a recent album. SZA's SOS Deluxe: LANA hit streaming platforms over the weekend to much of the delight of her respective fan base. It had been in limbo for about a year thanks to a lot of leaks, tweaks, and more. 15 (technically 14 because of "Saturn") new songs were tacked onto her 2022 record, and so far, the reception has been very positive. It's also been talked about quite a bit within hip-hop circles too thanks to the lone guest, Kendrick Lamar, who appears on "30 For 30."

Well, apparently, K. Dot wasn't supposed to be on the deluxe tape by himself. According to HipHopDX "blondedhomer," an "everything Frank" X page, made the claim that Mr. Ocean was also on LANA. However, for whatever untold reason, the "White Ferrari" singer-songwriter's contributions were removed. "Frank Ocean's verse on SZA's new album LANA (SOS Deluxe) was removed at the last minute," the account swears.

SZA Claps Back At Frank Ocean Fan Page For Their Unsubstantiated Claim

https://www.reddit.com/r/FrankOcean/comments/1hjcws1/sza_calls_out_blondedhomer_on_x/?utm_source=embedv2&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_content=whitespace&embed_host_url=https://hiphopdx.com/news/sza-addresses-frank-ocean-lana-rumor&rdt=37173

The person never specifies which song, though, leaving this up for serious scrutiny. Well, sure enough, "blondedhomer" got it and from nonother than SZA. She was quite upset with the fan for dropping off such an unsubstantiated rumor, replying, "Lmao now why would you even make this up??" she began. "Ur insane. It never existed. And don't ever play on Frank's name like that EVAAAA."

While she was certainly right to respond in this fashion, it admittedly does hurt to hear that Frank never had any input. He remains to be one of the most elusive names in modern music. However, despite him not dropping an album since his 2016 commercial and critical masterpiece, he still rakes in streams and monthly listeners. At this point a miracle (a Christmas one in this case) is needed for Frank to come back.

