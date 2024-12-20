SZA & Kendrick Lamar's Charisma & Chemistry Is On Another Level On "30 For 30"

Just when we thought SZA dropping SOS Deluxe: LANA was going to be more than enough, she stuns fans with another Kendrick Lamar collab. Her former TDE labelmate is the only guest on the brand-new reissue, which contains 15 extra songs. They reconvene on "30 For 30," the third record in, and its arguably their most charismatic effort together. SZA told British Vogue back in November that LANA was going to effectively be from a more upbeat headspace. You can tell that the mission was carried out on this track for sure. She sounds very expressive and adopts some Kendrick's vocal acrobatics to some extent.
Even though this is more of relationship-related cut, his part on the chorus (see below), is sure to cause some debate online. We can already envision the theories on how this is a subtle response to Drake's recent UMG lawsuit. This is just what Kendrick does though (especially now) whenever he hops on another artist's record. He instantly has everyone gravitating toward what he's got to say. But outside of that, the song is another phenomenal addition to their joint catalog. It's their third of the year after SZA assisted him on GNX with "luther" and the closer, "gloria." Check out "30 For 30" with the "[Via]" link below.
"30 For 30" - SZA & Kendrick Lamar
Quotable Lyrics:
Some of y'all just go pop s***
Some of y'all just go talk (Talk)
But none of y'all ain't really got s***
Some of y'all just look lost (Lost, yeah)
I get this type of feeling you ain't accustomed to
I swear I'd be at peace if it weren't for you (Yeah, yeah)