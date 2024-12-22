SZA & Kendrick Lamar's "30 For 30" Nabs Impressive Streaming Numbers For Debut

The timeline is a bit unclear, but regardless, this jam resonated with fans.

SZA's new SOS Deluxe: LANA is the blockbuster event to cap off 2024... Unless any other challengers will drop before the year's out. Either way, fans are very pleased with this new project, and they particularly love one collab that continued Kendrick Lamar's dominant run over the past nine months. "30 For 30" nabbed some impressive Spotify numbers in its first full day on the platform, garnering 3.16 million streams to become the top new music debut of the week. Obviously, this sparked a lot of debate online, as fans in the replies of the Twitter post below pointed to different streaming numbers for the track's first 24 hours.

Of course, that debate wasn't complete without its fair share of Drake fans poking holes in SZA and Kendrick Lamar's "30 For 30" and bashing the song's performance and lyrical content. This is because of a presumed Drizzy diss (or perhaps multiple) that some fans think Kendrick supposedly included in the record. It makes us wonder if these two MCs will ever do anything again that fans don't immediately use to talk about the beef or bash one artist over another.

SZA & Kendrick Lamar's "30 For 30" Streams Well On Spotify

However, SZA and Kendrick Lamar's new track "30 For 30" also caused debate from some fans who thought the singer subliminally dissed DJ Akademiks. He even spoke about this on his livestream, making some harsh and critical remarks about his past beef with the St. Louis native and her fanbase. However, the streamer and media personality went through the actual lyrics and found that nothing from this romantic cut really seems to diss him, so fans threw him down a seemingly wrong path. Just goes to show how much we need to pump the brakes on all these narratives.