SZA Pens A Drama-Filled Relationship Epic With "Scorsese Baby Daddy"

Crafting songs about one's emotions is a little trickier than some may realize. On the surface, it looks easy. You are literally singing about your own life and yourself. However, not all songs in this vein are created equal. Some can come across as too surface-level and cringey. But SZA is an artist who can effectively and creatively convey feelings of self-loathing. One reason why she's so effective with these kinds of tracks is her witty writing and occasional humor. "Scorsese Baby Daddy," one of the 15 additional cuts to her SOS Deluxe: LANA, is fantastic blending of these two qualities and then some. If you are into film, you know that Martin Scorsese is an expert when it comes to making drama flicks. The Wolf of Wall Street, Shutter Island, and Hugo are just a few excellent movies in his portfolio.
SZA likens her love of drama in her own life to Martin's obsession with the genre on this track and it works like a charm. The instrumental hooks you right away thanks to the meaty guitar strums that give the track a nice punk aesthetic. It gives off angsty teen pop but elevated thanks to SZA's craftsmanship. Her howling vocals really sell it as well as she asks the man she wants in her life to try and take on her issues. However, SZA is not putting down the idea of changing for the better. "One day, I'll understand all that it takes to be a lady."
"Scorsese Baby Daddy" - SZA
Quotable Lyrics:
I rolled up all my problems
And then I smoked about it
I could've called my mom up
I'd rather f*** about it
Addicted to the drama
Scorsese baby daddy