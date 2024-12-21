SZA Embraces & Acknowledges Her Flaws On "Cry Baby"

Fans now have the full version, and it lives up to the hype.

SZA fans are finally able to say that LANA, the deluxe of SOS, is finally here. The hinting, teasing, promoting, or whatever you want to call it, was going on for close to two years. Then, when the day did arrive, it wasn't out immediately. Due to some mixing issues and tweaks, her supporters were really getting anxious. But at 3 p.m. ET, the record made its way onto streaming, and so far, there are some instant hits for us. We already got to a couple of them, with those being "Drive," "Saturn," and "30 For 30." The latter features Kendrick Lamar and it just goes to show how that whenever they link it's a hit. That song in particular is already sparking some debate online thanks to K. Dot's verse.

Some think he's subliminally dissing another rapper, but who really knows. While it's great that it's getting all of the attention (for the most part), we wanted to put more people on to "Cry Baby." For many SZA die-hards this has been a coveted track. Its origins supposedly trace back to a Hyde Park set in London during the summer of this year. Then, it was teased at the end of the full music video for "Drive" yesterday. Now, the completed version is here, and it's got some great writing and stunning singing, which is what you come to expect from SZA. It finds her taking on her flaws and insecurities and embracing them. Overall, she's faced a lot of pressure throughout her career; something she acknowledges on the first verse. But the way she was able flip the narrative around on her "Cry Baby" is special. See what we mean by visiting the link below.

"Cry Baby" - SZA

