SZA Pours Out Her Emotions & Thoughts On Vibey "Drive" Ahead Of "Lana"

SZA also previews another deluxe cut in the music video.

And it don't hit the same when you're all alone And the money's insane, I know But it don't fill the void at all And I promised my mom I'd do better But they keep trying me so hard With all the bulls*** and f*** it all

We are now hopping on the bandwagon as well because the track is beautiful, sad, and incredibly well written. Its chorus is incredibly catchy and one that will assuredly be belted out in the car by fans on their late-night drives. But it's much more than a radio-friendly record. "Drive" finds SZA a bit lost as mentions the difficulties she's having when it comes to being alone despite being a megastar. Moreover, she's also trying to keep the course and find fulfillment and happiness, which is something that almost everyone can relate to. It's a nice acoustic ballad and one that will quickly become a fan favorite. You can check it out below and you'll be pleasantly surprised to hear a snippet of "Crybaby" which will be on LANA as well.

" FULL DELUXE DROPS FIRST THING TOMORROW AM 🫡," SZA wrote on Instagram earlier this morning. "(Had to get my mixes right lol! All songs are delivered and Ingesting into the system as we speak🙂‍↕️ pls be kind.. we been up for days)." It's a bit of disheartening message to hear, but hopefully, it arrives within the next couple of hours. For now, though, the Missouri singer-songwriter is giving listeners a nice preview of what LANA will provide. "Drive" is officially out now on YouTube and it's the track we got a taste of a couple of days ago. SZA posted a teaser for the track and music video starring her friend Ben Stiller on social media and fans were in love.

