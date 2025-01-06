SZA Sounds Bitter And Beautiful In New Snippet For Potential Updated Version Of "LANA"

Today could be the day we get the final issue of the deluxe.

Many of you might have been thinking that after releasing the deluxe to SOS, LANA, SZA was going to be done. But if you are in that camp still, you may want to hold tight on that belief. Shortly after it landed on December 20, the Missouri singer-songwriter made a promise to deliver more updates before the end of 2024. "Punch gave the go ahead to purge and drop all song. More things are on the way," she tweeted. However, due to the holidays, the TDE label was off during the last week.

On the day before New Year's Eve, SZA went back to Twitter to give fans the scoop. "Just got word all updated Mixes and new songs will be added Jan 6th when the label comes back from holiday. Sorry they can’t do it any sooner. Just wanted to keep yall in the loop. Thank yall for your patience." Well, it is January 6 so hopefully we receive the mixing changes and these new songs at some point today.

SZA Did Promise More Music Was Coming

There's a real possibility we get it sometime this afternoon, as LANA did drop at 3 p.m. ET. But like when everyone thought we would've got that at midnight, we were instead treated to the "Drive" single that was teased a few days prior. A similar thing could be happening today as well, as SZA has decided to share a little snippet of an untitled track.

On it she seems to be calling out an ex-lover of sorts, harkening back to some of the more bitter tracks on SOS like "Kill Bill." "Drove by [your] funeral just to piss In the ditch / I’m not remiss" she sings with resentment. The production is also just as beautiful as her voice with its soulful background vocals and drum-less beat. Additionally, the writing is sharp, and it expresses SZA's anger at this man with great detail. There's some speculation from Genius that at least four songs will make this updated version of LANA, however, we just have to anxiously wait and see at this point.