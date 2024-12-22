SZA Has Found Her "Diamond Boy" On New "Lana" Cut

Another coveted snippet that delivers.

Usually, I can't let down my guard (No) It's the way you say s*** smooth that got you far with me Usually, I make 'em work so hard (So hard) But the truth is I'm ruthless about you, why waste more time? It's 2 a.m. and I'm on again, don't look at me likе that 'Cause I'm with all the s***s, and I'm tired of prеtending, come break my back

Overall, we can understand her frustrations because it's a big reason why the deluxe to SOS took so long to arrive. Unfortunately, we possibly lost out on some great tracks. But we can say with confidence that SZA still pulled through. "Diamond Boy (DTM)" contributes to LANA's greatness and this is a track that was initially teased by the artist directly. Multiple versions are on YouTube, and for the most part, the lyrics and instrumental have roughly remained the same. But the final version definitely sounds the best thanks to seductive guitar-backed instrumental that made the cut. SZA's lyrics about this passionate love she shares with her man adds to the setting she's trying to create. It's another hit for us, and we encourage you to spin it.

SZA has not been shy about her feelings toward people who love to leak music. "Leaking my music is stealing," she wrote back in January. "This is my job. This is my life and my intellectual property. You are a f***ing thief, and I promise to put maximum energy into holding everyone accountable to the full extent of the law. I am tired." Unfortunately, that message was not received by some because songs that were going to land on LANA wound up being scrapped. "Y’all leaked three songs from the deluxe. At this point, y’all can keep the throwaways and leaks . I’ll be starting ‘Lana’ from scratch. Do not ask me about it again. Thank you."

