Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Reaches Yet Another Monumental Milestone

2025 is off to a good start for Kendrick Lamar.

It's no secret that 2024 was one of Kendrick Lamar's most successful years yet, and it looks like the hitmaker has no plans of slowing down in 2025. Back in May, he unleashed his diss track "Not Like Us," in which he goes after Drake and his OVO crew. It became a fan favorite in no time, topping the charts and racking up impressive streaming numbers.

It's been a few months since the song dropped, but evidently, it's still a major success. In fact, according to NFR Podcast, it recently surpassed a whopping one billion streams on Spotify. This makes it the first diss track of all time to do so, per the outlet, despite only being out for 250 days. It's also among the fastest tracks to reach one billion streams. Reportedly, it took Drake's 2018 hit "God's Plan" 226 days and Lil Nas X's 2021 track "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow 191 days.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Surpasses 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

This is far from the only achievement Kendrick has to celebrate these days, however. Earlier this week, he was listed among the top rappers on Billboard's Biggest Rappers Of The Century list. He also received high praise from his collaborator SZA on Sherri Shepherd's talk show recently. When asked whether or not the songstress would consider a joint album with Kendrick, she made it clear that she'd see it as an honor.