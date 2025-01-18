Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” Reaches Yet Another Impressive Milestone

BY Caroline Fisher 2.0K Views
Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick's success continues.

It's no secret that 2024 was a huge year for Kendrick Lamar, and so far, it looks like 2025 is off to a similarly impressive start. According to a new tweet by Hip Hop All Day, the Compton rapper's album GNX has officially sold over one million album-equivalent units. This means that the project is now eligible for platinum certification. Reportedly, all of his albums have managed to reach this exciting milestone.

This is far from the only achievement Kendrick has to celebrate these days, however. Earlier this month, it was also reported that his hit track "Not Like Us" surpassed a staggering 1 billion streams on Spotify. This doesn't exactly come as a huge surprise, considering it's been topping charts for months now, but it's impressive nonetheless. It was the first diss track to do so despite only having been out for 250 days. It was also one of the fastest tracks to hit 1 billion streams. According to NFR Podcast, it took Drake's 2018 track "God's Plan" 226 days and Lil Nas X's 2021 track "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow 191 days.

Kendrick Lamar's GNX Sells Over 1 Million Copies

Kendrick is also set to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show next month. Fans have been speculating about what songs he'll perform for some time now, and whether or not his setlist will feature "Not Like Us." Earlier this week, Drake filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over the track, accusing the company of spreading the “false and malicious narrative” that he's a pedophile by promoting it.

As for other songs that could make the setlist, Mustard recently opened up about "Hey Now" during an interview with People. He revealed that various other rappers passed on the beat before it went to Kendrick, including Quavo, YG, and Ty Dolla Sign. "I sent it to [Kendrick] and right away he said, 'Oh yeah, I got it,'" he recalled.

