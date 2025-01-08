WWE Duo Claim "Trash Rapper" Kendrick Lamar Lost Battle To Drake

The New Day does not ride with Dot.

Kendrick Lamar has been dubbed the winner of the Drake battle. He had the biggest hits with "Like That" and "Not Like Us." He played the better game strategically. The Compton rapper also capitalized on the momentum of the battle better than his opponent. His last album, GNX has spawned multiple hits. That said, there are some who still feel as though Drake put up the better performance. Some claimed Drake actually had the more impressive diss records. WWE's the New Day proudly reps this camp. The duo, comprised of wrestlers Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, are firmly anti-Kendrick Lamar.

Monday Night RAW might seem like an odd place to rehash the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle. Alas, the New Day felt the need to dig up the year old conflict and deliver some hot takes. They claimed that Kendrick Lamar was a "trash rapper" who is nowhere near the caliber artist that Drake is. "Think about it," Xavier Woods said during a heated RAW interview. "For the last six months, y'all have been elevating this trash rapper Kendrick Lamar." Unsurprisingly, Wood's comments drew boos from the crowd. Woods and his wrestling partner kept pushing, though.

The New Day Told Fans To Boo Kendrick Lamar

Kofi Kingston redirected the boos toward, you guessed it, Lamar. "Yeah, boo him! We think he sucks, too," he yelled into the microphone. "Boo him!" Kingston then decided to rub salt in the wound by saying that Drizzy actually triumphed over Kenny in the 2024 battle "You're not mad at us," he insisted. "You're mad at Kendrick Lamar because Drake won the beef." You'd be correct in assuming that the wrestler's inflammatory comments generated even more boos from the audience. The New Day know what they are doing in terms of getting attention.

That said, Drake's actions as of late are not representative of victory. The rapper is in the midst of a legal battle against his label, UMG. He claimed UMG and Spotify conspired to boost the streaming numbers of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Both companies have denied these allegations, but the 6 God is forging ahead. Lamar, meanwhile, is riding high off the success of GNX. He's gearing up for a tour with SZA and a Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.