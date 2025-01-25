Kendrick Lamar & SZA Collab Hits No. 1 On Apple Music After Super Bowl Announcement

The streaming hype has started!

Kendrick Lamar recently revealed that SZA will join him as a guest performer for his Super Bowl halftime show, and fans are already celebrating hard. Moreover, their "30 For 30" collab just hit the No. 1 spot on the Apple Music charts, with other link-ups like "luther" also creeping in there. Plus, K.Dot has another cut on the charts with "tv off," which will definitely be one of the most talked-about renditions of the night. You already know how the discourse evolved from this number one spot: fans are celebrating, Drake glazers are saying that "they bot like us," and so on.

Furthermore, this excitement around SZA and Kendrick Lamar's collaborations also reflects a growing interest in a collaborative album from the two, something that the former is absolutely down for. However, as with all things related to the Compton lyricist, we will never know for sure until he decides to break the cultural conversation with it, if it even ends up manifesting. One thing's for sure, though: the Super Bowl is one heck of a stage to prove its worth.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "30 For 30" Tops Apple Music Chart

Speaking of stages, Kendrick Lamar and SZA will also have plenty of time to build their chemistry and live in each other's artistries during their upcoming stadium tour. This would also be a great moment to announce a collaborative effort, but as these streaming surges for their work together show, they can also easily coast off of the amazing art they already created together. In all likelihood, any collab album from either artist would probably be more surprising than this easily predictable or plausible match-up. But we're not saying we don't want it anyway!

Meanwhile, as this hype around SZA and Kendrick Lamar builds for the Super Bowl halftime show and their collaborative history, fans also theorize that other peers could hit the New Orleans stage as a guest. Many Tyler, The Creator fans guessed that he will join the team given the teaser's march-emulating visuals and his Instagram comment under the announcement post. Is that a reach? Most definitely. But if it's true, we'll see all artists dominate Apple Music in the aftermath.

