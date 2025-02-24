Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Officially Snags No. 1 Spot On Billboard Hot 100

If the world was Kendrick Lamar and SZA's, they would probably bring about world peace and global good vibes through their collaborations. Their GNX team-up "luther" officially reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, bolstered by "luther" surpassing 500 million Spotify streams recently. This is K.Dot's sixth chart-topper across his career and Solána's third, and also sets a record for the Compton rapper. He is officially the first MC to score four No. 1s (preceded by "Like That," "Not Like Us," and "squabble up") over the course of 12 months. But of course, there is much more success to talk about.

Along with this SZA track, Kendrick Lamar dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week (dated March 1) through various GNX cuts and, of course, "Not Like Us," which earned the No. 2 spot this week. At number four is "tv off" with Lefty Gunplay and at number five is "squabble up." What's funny is that Kendrick replaced himself on the chart, as last week, "Not Like Us" had returned to No. 1 on Billboard.

Kendrick Lamar SZA

Nevertheless, this TDE-originated duo has many more collabs for fans to celebrate, such as "All The Stars," "Doves In The Wind," and GNX's "gloria." Also, most recently, they linked up for "30 For 30" off of the St. Louis singer's SOS Deluxe: LANA. But what fans are really excited about is Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" stadium tour across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. It kicks off its N.A. leg in April and wraps up two months later, waiting until early July to fly overseas until early August.