Elliott Wilson Says Drake’s New Album Is “Not Enough” To Overshadow Kendrick Lamar

Earlier this month, Drake and PartyNextDoor dropped their eagerly anticipated new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project has since earned mixed reactions. While many listeners have been enjoying the project, others think it left a lot to be desired. During a recent episode of his debate show The Bigger Picture, Elliott Wilson shared his thoughts, revealing that it has him split.

Wilson started out by saying that he likes the album, but doesn't believe it's capable of overshadowing Kendrick Lamar's success. "It's not enough," he explained. "Look, the guy made a good album in the midst of the f*cking worst a** kicking we've ever seen [...] That would have canceled 99 out of 100 rappers, we must agree." He continued, noting how he's impressed that Drake was able to come out of the explosive feud with his career intact.

Drake & PartyNextDoor Drop $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

"It is pretty [impressive] that he's solidifying continually his all-time status, but I do feel like Kendrick has eclipsed him and this doesn't change the fact of that," he said. Wilson went on to pull up the Billboard Hot 100. He pointed out how Kendrick's track "Not Like Us" has reclaimed the No. 1 spot following his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. It's not the only one in the top five either. "Luther," "TV Off," and "Squabble Up" also made the cut.

Wilson is far from the only person to weigh in on the album recently, however. On The Breakfast Club last week, Charlamagne Tha God shared his take, revealing that he found it boring. "I only got to track eleven, but I don't feel Party on this album at all. I've never been a fan of Drake singing, I do like Party, but something about what I heard on this project thus far it just feels manufactured. It lacks soul. It's like AI and B," he said at the time.