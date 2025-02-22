Elliott Wilson Says Drake’s New Album Is “Not Enough” To Overshadow Kendrick Lamar

BY Caroline Fisher 1010 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Elliott Wilson Drake Not Enough Hip Hop News
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake (left) performs with Sean Combs aka Diddy during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Recently, Elliott Wilson weighed in on Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U," revealing that it has him split.

Earlier this month, Drake and PartyNextDoor dropped their eagerly anticipated new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project has since earned mixed reactions. While many listeners have been enjoying the project, others think it left a lot to be desired. During a recent episode of his debate show The Bigger Picture, Elliott Wilson shared his thoughts, revealing that it has him split.

Wilson started out by saying that he likes the album, but doesn't believe it's capable of overshadowing Kendrick Lamar's success. "It's not enough," he explained. "Look, the guy made a good album in the midst of the f*cking worst a** kicking we've ever seen [...] That would have canceled 99 out of 100 rappers, we must agree." He continued, noting how he's impressed that Drake was able to come out of the explosive feud with his career intact.

Read More: We'll Hold That! The Joe Budden Podcast Reacts To Drake's First Week Sales For "$$$4U"

Drake & PartyNextDoor Drop $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

"It is pretty [impressive] that he's solidifying continually his all-time status, but I do feel like Kendrick has eclipsed him and this doesn't change the fact of that," he said. Wilson went on to pull up the Billboard Hot 100. He pointed out how Kendrick's track "Not Like Us" has reclaimed the No. 1 spot following his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. It's not the only one in the top five either. "Luther," "TV Off," and "Squabble Up" also made the cut.

Wilson is far from the only person to weigh in on the album recently, however. On The Breakfast Club last week, Charlamagne Tha God shared his take, revealing that he found it boring. "I only got to track eleven, but I don't feel Party on this album at all. I've never been a fan of Drake singing, I do like Party, but something about what I heard on this project thus far it just feels manufactured. It lacks soul. It's like AI and B," he said at the time.

Read More: Drake Allegedly Agrees To Remove Some Mysterious Allegations From UMG Lawsuit

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Charlamagne Tha God Delivers Harsh Take On Drake & PartyNextDoor’s New Album 17.2K
GRAMMY Week Panel #4 – Label Spotlight Panel – 01.30.24 Music Drake Unfollows Elliott Wilson, The Latter Claims After "Meet The Grahams" Edit 3.0K
GRAMMY Week Panel #4 – Label Spotlight Panel – 01.30.24 Music Elliott Wilson Ranks Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" As The Greatest Diss Track Of All Time 846
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies Music Drake’s “NOKIA” Climbs Apple Music Chart As New Album Breaks Records 3.8K