Drake Allegedly Agrees To Remove Some Mysterious Allegations From UMG Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.9K Views
Drake's defamation lawsuit against UMG over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" will reportedly look quite different now.

While Drake has said a lot about his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar and specifically its biggest diss track, it seems like he might retract some of that rhetoric. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report, he allegedly agreed to remove some of his allegations from his federal defamation lawsuit against UMG over "Not Like Us." For those unaware, the 6ix God accused his and K.Dot's distributor, Universal Music Group, of purposely inflating the West Coast banger's streams, knowingly tarnishing his reputation with false claims, and even risking his safety. UMG has denied the allegations against them from the OVO camp and ridiculed the idea that they will hold up in court.

In fact, the label motioned to postpone April 2's pretrial conference over the Drake lawsuit due to their upcoming motion to dismiss the suit. They want to file that motion for dismissal by March 17, and if successful, the April 2 date wouldn't be necessary. Per documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop, this motion to postpone the pretrial conference alleges that the Toronto superstar "agreed to withdraw certain key allegations in his complaint," according to lead defense attorney Rollin A. Ransom. In addition, the motion also claims that Drizzy's camp hasn't made the proper document requests for discovery yet.

Drake First Week Sales
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors
Nov 25, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist and Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake reacts to a scoring play against Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Of course, take these claims with a grain of salt, as they don't come directly from Drake's legal team and don't specify what allegations he allegedly agreed to remove from his defamation lawsuit. All in all, it seems like quite the interesting move. But fans likely have various theories as to why these edits are happening. One is the idea that The Boy can't claim much of a direct commercial impact. After all, his collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR reportedly sold 249K units in its first week, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Still, that's just a speculative theory, so we'll have to see what actually happens with Aubrey Graham and Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." He's still got more to look forward to, though. Drake teased a new solo album coming soon and, per DJ Akademiks, called this the "warmup" to the next "chapter." We'll see if that includes a walk-back of some of his legal claims...

