Drake Reveals The Original Tracklist For "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" With PARTYNEXTDOOR

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1148 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Original Tracklist Some Sexy Songs 4 U PARTYNEXTDOOR Hip Hop News
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" remains a top five album on the Billboard 200 albums chart in its second week.

Via his "100 GIGS" drops, "plot twist" Instagram burner, and everything else relating to this 2024 rollout, Drake has shared a lot of behind-the-scenes information with fans as of late. But even after this "era" came to a close with the new PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, The Boy has more to share. He just shared the original version of the $$$4U tracklist to his Instagram Story, showing cut tracks like "THURSDAY NIGHT," "HEAVEN'S BALLAD," and "EYES ON THE ROAD." "DIE TRYING" with Yebba wasn't originally on there, and "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" was called "SOMEBODY WHO LOVES ME."

Perhaps we will hear these other Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR songs on a $ome $exy $ongs 4 U deluxe edition. Drizzy doesn't frequent those these days, though, beyond a Scary Hours 3 expansion to For All The Dogs. So maybe that's just wishful thinking. Either way, the album performed very well commercially, even if it might lose its No. 1 spot to the Toronto superstar's nemesis Kendrick Lamar this week. In any case, the demand for more material and more sexy songs certainly rings true across certain social media corners.

Read More: Wack 100 Warns Drake To Keep It Light After Rapper Allegedly Dismisses Wack's Threats

Kendrick Lamar & Drake's UMG Lawsuit

But other fans are more concerned with Drake and his Kendrick Lamar-alluding UMG lawsuit, accusing the label of defamation for releasing the "Not Like Us" diss track. He recently got a legal win after a judge denied Universal Music Group's motion to adjourn a pretrial conference, seemingly related to discovery. With that in mind, it seems like we will actually see this legal battle play out in court until a judge rules on a presumably upcoming motion to dismiss on the distributor's behalf.

Meanwhile, Drake might already be thinking about his next moves, and they don't look like an $$$4U deluxe. The president of FIFA recently teased that the 6ix God will perform at the 2026 World Cup, cheekily positing that as competition to Kendrick Lamar and his Super Bowl halftime show. It would certainly be an appropriate stage to host him. At the end of the day, the OVO mogul could drop his first draft of a tracklist and it would still hit big.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Wonders If LeBron James Is Back On The “Drake Train” After Puzzling Post

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Fails To Dethrone Kendrick Lamar On The Billboard Hot 100 1261
Drake Agrees Remove Allegations UMG Lawsuit Hip Hop News Music Drake Allegedly Agrees To Remove Some Mysterious Allegations From UMG Lawsuit 7.0K
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors Music Drake Breaks This Kendrick Lamar Record In 2025 Following New Album "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" 5.0K
Drake PARTYNEXTDOOR Some Sexy Songs 4 U No 1 Hip Hop News Music Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" Officially Nabs No. 1 Billboard Debut 2.1K