Drake Reveals The Original Tracklist For "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U" With PARTYNEXTDOOR

Via his "100 GIGS" drops, "plot twist" Instagram burner, and everything else relating to this 2024 rollout, Drake has shared a lot of behind-the-scenes information with fans as of late. But even after this "era" came to a close with the new PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, The Boy has more to share. He just shared the original version of the $$$4U tracklist to his Instagram Story, showing cut tracks like "THURSDAY NIGHT," "HEAVEN'S BALLAD," and "EYES ON THE ROAD." "DIE TRYING" with Yebba wasn't originally on there, and "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" was called "SOMEBODY WHO LOVES ME."

Perhaps we will hear these other Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR songs on a $ome $exy $ongs 4 U deluxe edition. Drizzy doesn't frequent those these days, though, beyond a Scary Hours 3 expansion to For All The Dogs. So maybe that's just wishful thinking. Either way, the album performed very well commercially, even if it might lose its No. 1 spot to the Toronto superstar's nemesis Kendrick Lamar this week. In any case, the demand for more material and more sexy songs certainly rings true across certain social media corners.

Kendrick Lamar & Drake's UMG Lawsuit

But other fans are more concerned with Drake and his Kendrick Lamar-alluding UMG lawsuit, accusing the label of defamation for releasing the "Not Like Us" diss track. He recently got a legal win after a judge denied Universal Music Group's motion to adjourn a pretrial conference, seemingly related to discovery. With that in mind, it seems like we will actually see this legal battle play out in court until a judge rules on a presumably upcoming motion to dismiss on the distributor's behalf.