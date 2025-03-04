Drake Gets Legal Win Over UMG After Attempting To Adjourn Discovery Motion

It's good to know that Drake at least has the court on his side as it feels like a majority of people are pro Kendrick Lamar. Yesterday, March 3, The Boy and his legal team filed yet another motion against UMG, doubling down on the payola claims made in November 2024. This time it's a discovery motion. Overall, he is not letting his foot off the gas when it comes to learning everything there is to know about the alleged promotion tactics used for "Not Like Us." It was a 26-page filing sent in to the Bexar County District Court in Texas. With that hefty number of paperwork comes a lot of requests from Drake and his representation.

They are wanting to hear at least a four-hour deposition from a UMG rep allowing them to question them on promo tactics and methods of promotion with social media influencers and radio stations. Drake is also looking for answers in terms of how UMG went about their business in Texas as well. That includes contracts and licensing and revenue deals too. iHeartMedia was also named in this discovery motion despite Drizzy making amends with the entity. He believes they were paid off by UMG to spin "Not Like Us and used the issue that iHeart is having with the FCC as leverage.

What Is Drake Suing UMG For?

Right now, the FCC is looking into iHeart allegedly giving artists more spins in an effort to get them to play at their country festival. Even though Drake is looking to lay the hammer down on UMG, they are trying to give themselves more time or potentially tire their artist out. They recently filed a motion to adjourn the pretrial conference that is set for April 2. However, Judge Vargas has denied this filing, so everything is still on schedule.

Overall, it's not much in the grand scheme of things. But it does give Drake some confidence that he will be able to see this go down. It makes sense too. From the Super Bowl Halftime Show to even the Oscars, he's had enough of the public shaming. Of course, all of this stems back to the first time Drake butt heads with UMG. He accused them of artificially inflating streams and over play of Kendrick Lamar's diss track. There's been lots of twists and turns. However, he remains eager to prove once and for all that the song's popularity is a fluke.