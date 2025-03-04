Drake Gets Legal Win Over UMG After Attempting To Adjourn Discovery Motion

BY Zachary Horvath 1411 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
It's a small victory for Drake right now, but it will have to do for now until things get more serious in court in the next couple of weeks.

It's good to know that Drake at least has the court on his side as it feels like a majority of people are pro Kendrick Lamar. Yesterday, March 3, The Boy and his legal team filed yet another motion against UMG, doubling down on the payola claims made in November 2024. This time it's a discovery motion. Overall, he is not letting his foot off the gas when it comes to learning everything there is to know about the alleged promotion tactics used for "Not Like Us." It was a 26-page filing sent in to the Bexar County District Court in Texas. With that hefty number of paperwork comes a lot of requests from Drake and his representation.

They are wanting to hear at least a four-hour deposition from a UMG rep allowing them to question them on promo tactics and methods of promotion with social media influencers and radio stations. Drake is also looking for answers in terms of how UMG went about their business in Texas as well. That includes contracts and licensing and revenue deals too. iHeartMedia was also named in this discovery motion despite Drizzy making amends with the entity. He believes they were paid off by UMG to spin "Not Like Us and used the issue that iHeart is having with the FCC as leverage.

Read More: 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2024 So Far

What Is Drake Suing UMG For?

Right now, the FCC is looking into iHeart allegedly giving artists more spins in an effort to get them to play at their country festival. Even though Drake is looking to lay the hammer down on UMG, they are trying to give themselves more time or potentially tire their artist out. They recently filed a motion to adjourn the pretrial conference that is set for April 2. However, Judge Vargas has denied this filing, so everything is still on schedule.

Overall, it's not much in the grand scheme of things. But it does give Drake some confidence that he will be able to see this go down. It makes sense too. From the Super Bowl Halftime Show to even the Oscars, he's had enough of the public shaming. Of course, all of this stems back to the first time Drake butt heads with UMG. He accused them of artificially inflating streams and over play of Kendrick Lamar's diss track. There's been lots of twists and turns. However, he remains eager to prove once and for all that the song's popularity is a fluke.

Read More: 30 Best Rap Songs Of 2024 So Far

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets Music Drake Doubles Down On UMG Payola Claims With New Motion For Discovery 728
Celebrities Attend Wimbledon Music Drake Removes iHeartMedia From Texas Petition After Reaching "Amicable" Resolution 3.9K
Drake Admits iHeartMedia Did Nothing Wrong Settlement Hip Hop News Music Drake Admits iHeartMedia Did Nothing Wrong As Both Sides Finalize Their Settlement 2.0K
Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018 Music Drake Fans Say I Told You So After FCC Begins Payola Investigation Into iHeartCountry Festival 2.2K