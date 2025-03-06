Wack 100 Warns Drake To Keep It Light After Rapper Allegedly Dismisses Wack's Threats

Wack 100 and DJ Akademiks have a lot of respect for one another as hip-hop media figures, but when it comes to Drake, they are at a crossroads. During a recent call on the latter's livestream, the former issued some warnings to the 6ix God following some recent claims by fellow media personality, Adam22. Basically, Adam claims that he spoke to Drizzy about Wack's claims that he has a hard drive with proof that the OVO mogul ordered a hit on somebody. Apparently, the 6ix God "didn't seem worried about it," per the No Jumper host, and wondered what the West Coast executive would even do with the alleged proof.

Furthermore, Wack 100 popped off on Drake while DJ Akademiks tried to diffuse the situation, assuring Wack that the Toronto superstar did not diss him directly. He just simply posited that Wack has his information wrong, per Ak. Of course, a lot of these dynamics flared up particularly because of the Kendrick Lamar battle, and we can see West Coast, OVO, and Toronto loyalties playing out applicably. Hopefully it doesn't go further than that, though.

Drake & Top5 Relationship

For those unaware, Wack 100 had previously warned Drake about associating with fellow Toronto rapper Top5 due to his criminal history and his movement. "This is how much respect I have for you, Drake. I’m telling you. Somebody, listen. Drake, hit me. No troll. On Piru, you need to get away from that dude," he remarked. "This has been in existence for 90 days, and I have made sure… And it hasn’t went anywhere, personally. I think you know what I’m talking about. That dude, with his mouth and the things he says. It does not support your career and how far you’ve come."

Meanwhile, Wack 100 is also trying to handle other beef situations, such as confronting Rocstar2800 over his incident at the Marathon Burger opening with the brother of Nipsey Hussle, Blacc Sam. His Drake comments will always pepper his other appearances and statements, but we can say the same about pretty much every hip-hop commentator and media figure these days. Yet Wack hopes The Boy stays in his lane for this one.