- MusicJuelz Santana Says Police Deleted Hard Drive With 100+ Songs Following 2011 RaidJuelz Santana claims police deleted 100+ songs from his hard drive following the raid. By Aron A.
- MusicEarthGang Loses Backpack With Music Hard Drive In ItThe Atlanta duo lost all of the recent music they had made.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicLil Pump Says New Album Is Lost In The Middle Of A Lake On His Hard DriveThe "I Love It" hitmaker seemingly thought it was wise to bring the digital storage of his upcoming release with him for a trip out on the water.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTupac's Former Bodyguard's Hard Drive Is Up For AuctionFrank Alexander's 83 GB hard drive contains rare photos and music from Tupac Shakur, and it is estimated to be worth between $600k and $1.2 million.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicSummer Walker Teases New Album Release DateSummer Walker teased her upcoming album release date at the Atlanta Falcons game.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSwae Lee Gives Update On Stolen Hard Drive: "It's On The Way Back"Swae Lee had his hard drive stolen not too long ago, but thankfully he has a positive update on the situation and it looks like he'll be getting it back soon.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicSwae Lee Has A Social Media Standoff With His Hard Drive ThiefAfter offering up $20,000 for his lost hard drive a few days ago, Swae Lee came "face to face" with the person who may have stolen it during a recent IG Live session.By Keenan Higgins
- GramSwae Lee Offers $20K For Lost Hard DriveSwae Lee is offering $20,000 to anybody that can return his lost hard drive, which contains all of his unreleased music.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Baby Poses With Stolen Quality Control Hard Drives After "Pee" Pays $20K RewardLil Yachty's upcoming project is officially safe.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQC’s Pierre "Pee" Thomas Offers Reward To Thief Who Stole Car With Hard Drive In ItQuality Control's engineer had his car stolen Tuesday night, with a hard drive of music in it as well. Pee's now offering $20K for its return.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPolice Recover TDE Producer MixedByAli’s Stolen Hard Drive Containing Unreleased MusicPolice have found TDE producer MixedByAli's stolen hard drive.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSZA: Record Company "Took My Hard Drive From Me"SZA details the reasons behind "Ctrl" delay.By Matt F
- MusicMigos Appears To Have Misplaced A Hard Drive With “Culture 2” MusicSometimes, music can be slippery. By Mitch Findlay