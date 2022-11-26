Lil Pump Says New Album Is Lost In The Middle Of A Lake On His Hard Drive
The “I Love It” hitmaker seemingly thought it was wise to bring the digital storage of his upcoming release with him for a trip out on the water.
Looks like Lil Pump has fumbled a serious bag. Though the controversial rapper had plans to release a new album in January, it seems that may no longer be a viable option after a recent trip to the lake.
On Wednesday (November 23), the “I Love It” hitmaker gave his fans some upsetting news via his Instagram Stories. “Guys I lost my hard drive to LP2. I lost it in the middle of a lake,” he confessed.
As desperate as ever to get his music back, Pump begged his followers to assist him in his search. “I can’t find it. Can you help me find it? Please help me. Please!”
It remains unclear exactly what the Miami native was doing with something so valuable at the lake, or if he’s managed to retrieve it yet. Of course, social media has been clowning him for making such a foolish mistake.
“The lake gonna spit that shit out,” one Twitter user joked. Another pondered, “Why would someone go with the hard drive containing a whole album to the lake?” Others still made quips like “That was God,” and “My dog ate my album… I swear.”
If LP2 still arrives in January, it will be the follow-up to the 22-year-old’s self-titled studio debut. At the time of its premiere, it entered the charts at No. 3, at HipHopDX notes.
That same project went on to become RIAA-certified gold. However, Lil Pump’s more recent release, December 2021’s No Name, didn’t chart on the Billboard 200 at all, marking a major disappointment for the artist.
Will you be upset if Lil Pump can’t recover his LP2 hard drive? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music news updates.
[Via]