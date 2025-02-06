Wack 100 Theorizes Drake Will Face Diddy Levels Of Scrutiny In 2025

Wack 100 thinks Drake is in store for a difficult year as he takes on Universal Music Group with legal action over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track. Speaking with DJ Akademiks for a livestream following the death of Irv Gotti, Wack claimed that the Toronto rapper will face similar scrutiny to that which Diddy has faced over the last year. Diddy is currently behind bars in Brooklyn while facing charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations.

"In the year of 2025, Drake will be under Puff Daddy scrunity. Remember I told you that. I don't want it to happen," Wack began before he and Akademiks began shouting at one another. "90% of the artists were practicing some of the same acts that they thought was innocent. They get their bag up, they get their money up, they fly out, they bring them back... they have sex, they send them on their way. How the feds is moving now, they saying you are breaking the law. So, what I'm saying is, I know for a fact how that two-headed monster works up there. Since we built you, now we gonna tear your ass down."

DJ Akademiks Claims Woman Is Accusing TDE Artist Of Sexual Assault

From there, Akademiks claimed to know of a male artist at Top Dawg Entertainment who is facing allegations of sexual assault behind the scenes. The claim comes after a woman accused Brandon Tiffith and Anthony Moosa Tiffith as well as other employees of TDE of allegedly “subjecting the women to sexual harassment and assault” as well as unwanted sexual advances. The label's lawyers have already labeled the lawsuit a "shakedown" and denied the allegations.