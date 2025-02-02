Top Dawg Entertainment’s Lawyer Slams “Baseless” Allegations Against Label Executives

Two women are suing TDE for alleged sexual harassment, assault, and more.

Late last week, Top Dawg Entertainment was hit with a new lawsuit from Arns Davis Law and Brandon Banks Law, firms representing two women. The women, who initially came forward anonymously, allege that they experienced sexual harassment, assault, and more while working for the label. They also accuse the label of contract violations.

One of the women accuses Chief Marketing Officer Brandon "Big B" Tiffith of trying to sleep with her and sexual battery. She also accuses the label's current president Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr. of sexual harassment. The other woman accuses one employee, David Harrell, of coercing her to drink alcohol in an effort to exploit her. She also alleges that she was sexually harassed and assaulted by multiple other employees. Allegedly, when informed of these incidents, TDE chose to ignore them.

Top Dawg Entertainment’s Lawyer Marty Singer Calls Lawsuit A "Shakedown" In New Statement
"These allegations are a glaring example of the systemic abuse and exploitation that persists in the entertainment industry," attorney Shounak S. Dharap alleges. "Our clients trusted TDE to act with integrity and professionalism. Instead, their trust was betrayed in profoundly damaging ways. They’re bringing this lawsuit because they refuse to be silenced, and because they intend to hold TDE accountable in court."

TDE’s lawyer Marty Singer released a statement in response to the lawsuit yesterday (February 1). In it, he vehemently denies the allegations on the label's behalf. “This is a clear example of a shakedown lawsuit by Linda Luna and Ayah Altayri, who made a demand of $48 million through their attorneys on fabricated claims and whose attorneys are looking for their ten minutes of fame," the statement reads. "There are text messages and communications that totally refute these baseless claims. Additionally, Ms. Luna and Ms. Altayri were never employees of Top Dawg Entertainment. We are confident that we will prevail in this action

