Wack 100 Reveals Why 50 Cent Is So Obsessed With Exposing Big Meech

Wack 100 recently spoke with DJ Akademiks on the media personality's livestream, and offered his theory as to why 50 Cent is leveling snitching allegations against Big Meech. For those unaware, Meech is the recently free former drug kingpin at the center of BMF, one of Fif's most popular TV shows that's based on that history and group. Back to Wack, though, he shared during the stream that folks shouldn't label the former inmate as a hero due to his drug promotion in vulnerable communities, and explained why the Queens rapper has a problem. Apparently, Meech's confidant Tammy Cowin allegedly told 50 of the times that Meech told her to conspire with federal authorities in other street cases.

In addition, Wack 100 also alleged that Tammy Cowin had two possible reasons to want to turn on Big Meech: he wanted his life rights back (which Cowin worked out with 50 Cent for BMF), or she felt abandoned by him after he got out of jail. Also, Wack found it important to note that Meech took a picture with Rick Ross, one of the Queens MC's enemies, so that's why 50 now seeks to tear him down.

What Did Big Meech Say About 50 Cent?

In response to 50 Cent's snitching allegations, Big Meech posted a picture of the two of them together after Meech's prison release, only that he put a rat over the rapper's face. Also, he called the G-Unit mogul an "Internet gangster." Not only that, but in addition to Wack 100, Rick Ross also responded to this whole debacle, as his link-up with Meech seems to be what kicked all of this off for Fif. "'He took a picture with Rick Ross!'" Rozay mocked 50 in a social media video. "You like a h*e, n***a. Put your back against the wall and just slide down."