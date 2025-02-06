50 Cent’s Son Clowns Lil Meech For Getting Dragged Into Big Meech Beef

Earlier this week, 50 Cent hopped online to unveil some texts he claims to have received from Lil Meech. In the texts, Meech appears to question why Fif unfollowed him on Instagram, seeming shocked that their relationship took such an unfortunate turn. "I can't believe this man," he wrote in part. "U act as if I'm your enemy I've only showed u love. I'm human I go thru my own sh*t but I never switched up on u."

According to 50 Cent's son Marquise Jackson, however, Lil Meech shouldn't be surprised at all. In a new clip, he mocks the potentially former BMF star for believing there was more to the relationship than just business. “It’s a bunch of people out here that might need to hear this. You thought you was special? You really thought you was special. Who told you you were special? You thought you were special," he said.

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With Big Meech?

50 Cent's issues with Lil Meech first began with his father, Big Meech. The former drug kingpin decided to team up with Rick Ross for a "Welcome Home" concert in Florida, which is set to take place later this month. Fif didn't appreciate this in the slightest, and was quick to put Big Meech on blast. In a fiery social media post, he accused him of being a snitch. "I think I’m Big Meech," he captioned a photo of a rat. "The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth."

"He had Tammy Cowin[s] doing all his dirty work, her new tell all break it down Screech directed her and connected her to people to get his time cut," he alleged in a follow-up post. Cowins was previously a business partner of Big Meech's and faced allegations of being a federal informant.