50 Cent’s Son Clowns Lil Meech For Getting Dragged Into Big Meech Beef

BY Caroline Fisher 873 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. attend STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)
According to 50 Cent's son, Lil Meech shouldn't be surprised.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent hopped online to unveil some texts he claims to have received from Lil Meech. In the texts, Meech appears to question why Fif unfollowed him on Instagram, seeming shocked that their relationship took such an unfortunate turn. "I can't believe this man," he wrote in part. "U act as if I'm your enemy I've only showed u love. I'm human I go thru my own sh*t but I never switched up on u."

According to 50 Cent's son Marquise Jackson, however, Lil Meech shouldn't be surprised at all. In a new clip, he mocks the potentially former BMF star for believing there was more to the relationship than just business. “It’s a bunch of people out here that might need to hear this. You thought you was special? You really thought you was special. Who told you you were special? You thought you were special," he said.

Read More: HNHH's Black History Month Playlist Of Power: Songs Of Strength & Struggle

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With Big Meech?

50 Cent's issues with Lil Meech first began with his father, Big Meech. The former drug kingpin decided to team up with Rick Ross for a "Welcome Home" concert in Florida, which is set to take place later this month. Fif didn't appreciate this in the slightest, and was quick to put Big Meech on blast. In a fiery social media post, he accused him of being a snitch. "I think I’m Big Meech," he captioned a photo of a rat. "The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth."

"He had Tammy Cowin[s] doing all his dirty work, her new tell all break it down Screech directed her and connected her to people to get his time cut," he alleged in a follow-up post. Cowins was previously a business partner of Big Meech's and faced allegations of being a federal informant.

Read More: Wack 100 Reveals Why 50 Cent Is So Obsessed With Exposing Big Meech

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Pop Culture Wack 100 Reveals Why 50 Cent Is So Obsessed With Exposing Big Meech 2.3K
"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York Premiere Music 50 Cent Continues Taunting Big Meech With Snitching Allegations As Feud Intensifies 1.5K
26th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala Honoring Global Ambassador Guy Fieri Music 50 Cent's Latest Antics Drag Lil Baby Into His Beef With Big Meech 5.2K
Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets Music Big Meech Returns Fire Against 50 Cent Amid Beef Over "Rat" Accusations 13.8K