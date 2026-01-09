Fetty Wap Doesn't Want To Make Music About Prison After His Release

"Honestly, I don't feel like that's important," Fetty Wap answered, as caught by 2Cool2Blog on Twitter. "I did my time. It's a lot of rappers that went to jail – I mean, I hate to say it like that – that came home. If they chose to talk about their jail s**t, that's them. Me, I did my time with the guys and then, they all, 'Leave this s**t behind you. When you walk out, leave it here. We trying to see you on TV.' In jail, it's three things that you don't turn the TV [off] from: sports, news, Love & Hip Hop. [...] 'We want to see you on TV, we trying to hear you on the radio. In 20 days, I want to hear something new on the computer.' That's the type of motivation I was having. So to come home and to talk about that s**t, it's pointless. I did my time in there. [...] [My writing] will change, I guess. It's always going to change, especially when you're trying to be creative. I just feel like I appreciate music more."