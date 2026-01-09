Fetty Wap Doesn't Want To Make Music About Prison After His Release

Fetty Wap boasts some of the biggest pop rap hits of the 2010s, a legacy that prison time sadly cut short. However, now that he's out of jail, he recently hinted at what he wants his career direction to be moving forward during an interview with The Breakfast Club.
First, Wap reflected on the things he went through in his personal life throughout his career, and how he told his story through his music. Loren LoRosa asked him whether or not he's going to chase a hit or talk about what he's lived through.
"Honestly, I don't feel like that's important," Fetty Wap answered, as caught by 2Cool2Blog on Twitter. "I did my time. It's a lot of rappers that went to jail – I mean, I hate to say it like that – that came home. If they chose to talk about their jail s**t, that's them. Me, I did my time with the guys and then, they all, 'Leave this s**t behind you. When you walk out, leave it here. We trying to see you on TV.' In jail, it's three things that you don't turn the TV [off] from: sports, news, Love & Hip Hop. [...] 'We want to see you on TV, we trying to hear you on the radio. In 20 days, I want to hear something new on the computer.' That's the type of motivation I was having. So to come home and to talk about that s**t, it's pointless. I did my time in there. [...] [My writing] will change, I guess. It's always going to change, especially when you're trying to be creative. I just feel like I appreciate music more."
How Long Was Fetty Wap In Jail For?
For those unaware, Fetty Wap was in jail for three years serving a six-year sentence for drug trafficking. It's unclear exactly why his release date became sooner than expected, but nonetheless, fans are happy.
Fetty Wap's close circle is reacting as well, and he linked up with Max B and French Montana shortly after his release. We will see what his next musical steps are, if any, and what developments come next in his post-prison life.