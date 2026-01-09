Fetty Wap Doesn't Want To Make Music About Prison After His Release

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fetty Wap Doesnt Want To Make Music About Prison Release Hip Hop News
May 21, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Fetty Wap entertains Infield Fest fans during the 141st running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Fetty Wap recently stopped by "The Breakfast Club" to reflect on his career and predict what's to come after his release from jail.

Fetty Wap boasts some of the biggest pop rap hits of the 2010s, a legacy that prison time sadly cut short. However, now that he's out of jail, he recently hinted at what he wants his career direction to be moving forward during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

First, Wap reflected on the things he went through in his personal life throughout his career, and how he told his story through his music. Loren LoRosa asked him whether or not he's going to chase a hit or talk about what he's lived through.

"Honestly, I don't feel like that's important," Fetty Wap answered, as caught by 2Cool2Blog on Twitter. "I did my time. It's a lot of rappers that went to jail – I mean, I hate to say it like that – that came home. If they chose to talk about their jail s**t, that's them. Me, I did my time with the guys and then, they all, 'Leave this s**t behind you. When you walk out, leave it here. We trying to see you on TV.' In jail, it's three things that you don't turn the TV [off] from: sports, news, Love & Hip Hop. [...] 'We want to see you on TV, we trying to hear you on the radio. In 20 days, I want to hear something new on the computer.' That's the type of motivation I was having. So to come home and to talk about that s**t, it's pointless. I did my time in there. [...] [My writing] will change, I guess. It's always going to change, especially when you're trying to be creative. I just feel like I appreciate music more."

Read More: Young Buck Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison, But There's A Catch

How Long Was Fetty Wap In Jail For?

For those unaware, Fetty Wap was in jail for three years serving a six-year sentence for drug trafficking. It's unclear exactly why his release date became sooner than expected, but nonetheless, fans are happy.

Fetty Wap's close circle is reacting as well, and he linked up with Max B and French Montana shortly after his release. We will see what his next musical steps are, if any, and what developments come next in his post-prison life.

Read More: Lil Durk Suffers Big Loss In Court Due To Death Threat Motion Falling Through

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Fetty Wap Max B French Montana Prison Release Hip Hop News Music Fetty Wap Meets Max B & French Montana After Prison Release
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade
News Pen To Paper
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle
Comments 0