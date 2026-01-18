Fetty Wap Performs For The First Time Since Prison Release

Fetty Wap has gone through a bit of drama since being released from prison, including some accusations from the mothers of his children. However, he recently got to perform again for the first time since being out of jail, and it was quite cathartic to see amid a very busy time for him.

Rain Drops Media caught a clip of the New Jersey artist performing his hits "Trap Queen" and "My Way" at an East Coast club, with fans in attendance singing along to his iconic choruses. He seemed quite energized and his vocals don't sound bad at all for someone out of practice for a while.

How Long Was Fetty Wap In Prison For?

As such, this has generated a lot of interest in Fetty Wap's upcoming music, although he might not go in a direction that some fans might expect. He recently told The Breakfast Club that he doesn't want to make music about his time in prison.

"Honestly, I don't feel like that's important," Fetty remarked. "I did my time. It's a lot of rappers that went to jail – I mean, I hate to say it like that – that came home. If they chose to talk about their jail s**t, that's them. Me, I did my time with the guys and then, they all, 'Leave this s**t behind you. When you walk out, leave it here. We trying to see you on TV.' In jail, it's three things that you don't turn the TV [off] from: sports, news, Love & Hip Hop."