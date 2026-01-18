Fetty Wap Performs For The First Time Since Prison Release

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fetty Wap Performs First Time Since Prison Release
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Fetty Wap attends Fetty Wap Official Welcome Home Party on January 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Fetty Wap previously said he doesn't want to speak on his prison time in his new music, and we'll see when that will land.

Fetty Wap has gone through a bit of drama since being released from prison, including some accusations from the mothers of his children. However, he recently got to perform again for the first time since being out of jail, and it was quite cathartic to see amid a very busy time for him.

Rain Drops Media caught a clip of the New Jersey artist performing his hits "Trap Queen" and "My Way" at an East Coast club, with fans in attendance singing along to his iconic choruses. He seemed quite energized and his vocals don't sound bad at all for someone out of practice for a while.

Read More: Fetty Wap & Masika Kalysha's Relationship Timeline

How Long Was Fetty Wap In Prison For?

As such, this has generated a lot of interest in Fetty Wap's upcoming music, although he might not go in a direction that some fans might expect. He recently told The Breakfast Club that he doesn't want to make music about his time in prison.

"Honestly, I don't feel like that's important," Fetty remarked. "I did my time. It's a lot of rappers that went to jail – I mean, I hate to say it like that – that came home. If they chose to talk about their jail s**t, that's them. Me, I did my time with the guys and then, they all, 'Leave this s**t behind you. When you walk out, leave it here. We trying to see you on TV.' In jail, it's three things that you don't turn the TV [off] from: sports, news, Love & Hip Hop."

"'We want to see you on TV, we trying to hear you on the radio. In 20 days, I want to hear something new on the computer,'" he continued. "That's the type of motivation I was having. So to come home and to talk about that s**t, it's pointless. I did my time in there. [...] [My writing] will change, I guess. It's always going to change, especially when you're trying to be creative. I just feel like I appreciate music more.

Fetty Wap was in prison for three years for drug trafficking before his release. He thanked artists like 50 Cent, Coi Leray, and Chief Keef for supporting him while he did his time.

Read More: A$AP Rocky “Don’t Be Dumb” Credits: Every Producer And Feature

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Fetty Wap Doesnt Want To Make Music About Prison Release Hip Hop News Music Fetty Wap Doesn't Want To Make Music About Prison After His Release
Fetty Wap_Masika Timeline Relationships Fetty Wap & Masika Kalysha's Relationship Timeline
Fetty Wap Thanks 50 Cent Support In Jail Hip Hop News Music Fetty Wap Thanks 50 Cent For Going Above & Beyond To Support Him In Jail
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade
Comments 0