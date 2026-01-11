Mother Of Fetty Wap's Kids Blasts Him While Masika Kalysha Recants Her Beef

Sadly for Fetty Wap, it didn't take long for drama to build up around him after his recent release from prison. Two mothers of his children, Masika Kalysha and now Lezhae Zeona, recently called him out online for multiple reasons, some vague and some specific.

Masika Kalysha's callout of Fetty Wap wasn't very specific, although she has called him out before. Lezhae, on the other hand, took to social media in a series of posts caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. She claimed that he didn't do anything behind bars to support her or her children, and accused him of owing her over $200K in child support. Lezhae Zeona's previous criticisms of Fetty Wap ran along similar lines. She had even given up on trying to get child support payments he allegedly owed years ago.

But back to Masika, it turns out that she doesn't have the ill will that many fans assumed. TMZ caught up with her in Los Angeles on Friday, and she said she wishes the rapper "peace and growth." Kalysha is glad that he's home, and hopes freedom is an opportunity for him to do more positive things and reconnect with his family. She doesn't think they'll try the romance again, but she's looking forward to Fetty spending time with their daughter that they planned for while he was still in jail.

Why Was Fetty Wap In Prison?

For those unaware, Fetty Wap was in prison on a six-year sentence for drug trafficking. He's now out of prison on home confinement, after which he will serve five years of supervised release.

We will see how the New Jersey MC responds to these claims from two of the mothers of his children, if he responds publicly at all. It seems like both Masika Kalysha and Lezhae Zeona hope they can work things out privately, even if they took to social media to publicly voice their grievances.