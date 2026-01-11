Mother Of Fetty Wap's Kids Blasts Him While Masika Kalysha Recants Her Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Mother Fetty Wap Child Blasts Masika Kalysha Recants Hip Hop News
MIAMI BEACH, FL - JULY 14: Fetty Wap attends the Abyss by Abby show with preformance by Fetty Wap at Paraiso South Beach tent on July 14th, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)
Masika Kalysha, with whom Fetty Wap also fathered a child, previously blasted him for similar reasons to these criticisms from Lezhae Zeona.

Sadly for Fetty Wap, it didn't take long for drama to build up around him after his recent release from prison. Two mothers of his children, Masika Kalysha and now Lezhae Zeona, recently called him out online for multiple reasons, some vague and some specific.

Masika Kalysha's callout of Fetty Wap wasn't very specific, although she has called him out before. Lezhae, on the other hand, took to social media in a series of posts caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. She claimed that he didn't do anything behind bars to support her or her children, and accused him of owing her over $200K in child support. Lezhae Zeona's previous criticisms of Fetty Wap ran along similar lines. She had even given up on trying to get child support payments he allegedly owed years ago.

But back to Masika, it turns out that she doesn't have the ill will that many fans assumed. TMZ caught up with her in Los Angeles on Friday, and she said she wishes the rapper "peace and growth." Kalysha is glad that he's home, and hopes freedom is an opportunity for him to do more positive things and reconnect with his family. She doesn't think they'll try the romance again, but she's looking forward to Fetty spending time with their daughter that they planned for while he was still in jail.

Read More: Cam'ron Shows Dame Dash Love For Standing Up To Jim Jones In Old Video

Why Was Fetty Wap In Prison?

For those unaware, Fetty Wap was in prison on a six-year sentence for drug trafficking. He's now out of prison on home confinement, after which he will serve five years of supervised release.

We will see how the New Jersey MC responds to these claims from two of the mothers of his children, if he responds publicly at all. It seems like both Masika Kalysha and Lezhae Zeona hope they can work things out privately, even if they took to social media to publicly voice their grievances.

It's all been a very difficult and drama-filled road, but it's one fans hope will get easier now that he's out of jail. Like Masika said, freedom is a big opportunity no one should take for granted.

Read More: Drake's "Take Care" Expected To Re-Enter Billboard's Top 20 This Week

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Fetty Wap Baby Mama Daughter Prison Visit Relationships Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Reflects On Taking Daughter On Prison Visit To See Him
Masika Kalysha Bashes Fetty Wap After Release Jail Hip Hop News Relationships Masika Kalysha Bashes Fetty Wap Immediately After His Release From Jail
Masika Kalysha Defends HoodTrophy Bino Husband Death Hip Hop News Gossip Masika Kalysha Defends Dating HoodTrophy Bino After Husband's Death
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Gram Masika Kalysha Epicly Shades Fetty Wap
Comments 0