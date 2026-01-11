Drake's "Take Care" Expected To Re-Enter Billboard's Top 20 This Week

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Nov 2, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (center, black outfit) watches the action between the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake's 2011 classic "Take Care" was reportedly the highest-selling hip-hop album this week in the United States.

Even if Drake chose to scrap his upcoming album ICEMAN and hang up the mic, the longevity and persistence of his catalog would still keep him on the top of a commercial mountain. According to Complex Music, his classic 2011 album Take Care was reportedly the highest-selling hip-hop album in the United States this week.

In fact, the project is reportedly set to re-enter the top 20 of Billboard's album charts, specifically at the number 17 slot. It would be its highest-charting placement in 14 years. According to the publication, Take Care was at number 22 last week, rising 27 spots from the previous week for a 670th week on the chart. According to HITS Daily Double, the album will move a little over 24K album-equivalent units this week, bolstered mostly its continued streaming success.

This follows Drake's recent commercial success with Take Care. It's far from the first headline you've probably seen recently concerning new sales resurgences and commercial achievements. It just goes to show that this is still one of his most beloved and consistently rewarding LPs.

What Was Drake's First Album?

While many fans might look at this as Drizzy's first massive full-length release, it was not his first. The title of his first studio album instead goes to 2010's Thank Me Later. Take Care followed the next year, and Thank Me Later itself followed three breakout mixtapes. 2006 gave us Room For Improvement, that room got results via 2007's Comeback Season, and when So Far Gone came out in 2009, the Toronto superstar saw the sky as the limit. Some might say he even surpassed it at this point with his massive private jet.

Corny jokes aside, Drake's been reminiscing himself as of late. He recently shared a picture of the day he signed his first record deal, "the day [his and OVO's] lives changed."

Does this reflection mean that Drake's coming back hard with ICEMAN? Or are we in for a disappointing release? Either way, Take Care will always be here to captivate fans, and it doesn't look like the enduring love for it is going away anytime soon.

