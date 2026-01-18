Drake Pokes Fun At Memes About Him While Sharing Fan's Beat Recreation

Jun 17, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake
"Drake be like" memes were inescapable back in 2010, but these days, the assessment of that era is nowhere near as derogatory.

Drake's the type of guy to reminisce even when he's about to drop new material, which speaks to his continued career dominance and his online self-awareness. Even when social media looks back on his earlier days with the same memes previously used against him, he finds it cheeky and fun when fans get retrospective.

According to Complex, via the Toronto superstar's Instagram Story, he recently reposted an IG Reel of producer Never Twice's beat recreation of his 2010 Thank Me Later record, "Show Me A Good Time." "Drake in 2010 be like," the caption reads, showing a clip of Never Twice finding one of the sample sounds in the debut album cut. Then, he recreates the beat piece by piece.

"Drake be like" and "Drake the type of guy" memes flew all over online spaces back around the time that Thank Me Later dropped, and continued in the early 2010s with albums like Take Care. Whether you laughed at them or defended him back in the day, they ring a lot differently now.

What many critics once dogged as a trendy moment became an iconic era for hardcore fans. Given Drake's recent social media activity, he's also always down to look back with gratitude and awe. Also, he doesn't always take himself too seriously, which is a flex when haters' preconceived notions of you prove irrelevant to your overall success.

Drake's Discography's Success

Interestingly enough, this love to Thank Me Later comes amid a big achievement for Drake's discography. He recently became the first rapper to have ten albums on the Billboard 200 chart at the same time. Thank Me Later landed at number 92 this week.

Drake's Take Care was the highest charter for this milestone at number 17. Other notable inclusions range from the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at number 25 to the 21 Savage collab project Her Loss landing right at number 200.

We're sure ICEMAN will top the chart once it comes out, and have a lot of other commercial success. It will probably also come with a lot of criticisms and memes about the 6ix God. But just like those from 2010, he's not breaking a sweat, and is just appreciative of fans and fellow artists showing his history some love.

