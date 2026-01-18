Ari Fletcher Posts Cryptic Message Amid Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves Drama

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ari Fletcher Post Cryptic Message Lil Baby Jayda Cheaves Drama
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Lil Baby during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Jayda Cheaves recently claimed that her ex Lil Baby slept with Ari Fletcher at one point, and she and Moneybagg Yo haven't responded yet.

It's been a while since Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby have been together, but their relationship recently came up again in a big way. She claimed that the rumors that Baby was romantically involved with Ari Fletcher are actually true, and fans were shocked. Not only that, but they had a lot to say when Fletcher took to the Internet for the first time since this revelation emerged.

According to The Shade Room, Ari's new Instagram pictures on Saturday (January 17) caused a flurry of fan reactions, with them reading deeply into the post. While nothing explicitly connects her statements here to those rumors, fans still think she knows the conversation that's happening. Fletcher used Trim's "Nobody" as her audio, and the caption read, "My year."

So maybe she's responding to all the people talking about her, or this has nothing to do with this drama. Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves' relationship was publicly rocky before. But this is now roping in more folks like Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo, her boo that hasn't publicly or directly responded to this either at press time.

While there have been rumors about Moneybagg and Ari's relationship dynamic before, it seems like they brushed the news right off their shoulders. TSR reports that he just posted a video on IG of him flexing his cash, so he seems quite unbothered.

Read More: Rihanna Reacts To A$AP Rocky’s Drake Disses

What Did Jayda Cheaves Say About Lil Baby & Ari Fletcher?

For those unaware, while Jayda Cheaves didn't name-drop Lil Baby or Ari Fletcher, her comments on her TikTok livestream seemed to directly respond to a fan asking about their alleged romantic fling. "Them rumors are true, no shade," she remarked. "That’s been going on, has been a thing, but I don’t want to talk about it. Like, literally, let’s not talk about it… It’s not rumors, that s**t is true."

All the while, Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo are still strong, and we'll see if Baby or Jayda speak on this situation in the future. While these famous faces will probably just move on with their lives, fans still want to know the tea. It would speak to long-standing rumors, although Cheaves never clarified if this was in a cheating context or a more general sense.

Read More: U.S. Department Of War Uses Chief Keef's "Love Sosa" In New Ad

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Relationships Jayda Cheaves Alleges That Lil Baby Did Sleep With Ari Fletcher
moneybagg yo ari fletcher Relationships Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher: Relationship Timeline
Frazer Harrison & Prince Williams/Getty Images Pop Culture Alexis Skyy Beefs With Lil Baby's GF, Ari Fletcher, & More
G Herbo &amp; Southside "Swervo" Album Release Celebration Relationships Ari Fletcher Posts Adorable Yosohn Content, She Denies Being Mean To G Herbo
Comments 0