Ari Fletcher Posts Cryptic Message Amid Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves Drama

It's been a while since Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby have been together, but their relationship recently came up again in a big way. She claimed that the rumors that Baby was romantically involved with Ari Fletcher are actually true, and fans were shocked. Not only that, but they had a lot to say when Fletcher took to the Internet for the first time since this revelation emerged.

According to The Shade Room, Ari's new Instagram pictures on Saturday (January 17) caused a flurry of fan reactions, with them reading deeply into the post. While nothing explicitly connects her statements here to those rumors, fans still think she knows the conversation that's happening. Fletcher used Trim's "Nobody" as her audio, and the caption read, "My year."

So maybe she's responding to all the people talking about her, or this has nothing to do with this drama. Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves' relationship was publicly rocky before. But this is now roping in more folks like Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo, her boo that hasn't publicly or directly responded to this either at press time.

While there have been rumors about Moneybagg and Ari's relationship dynamic before, it seems like they brushed the news right off their shoulders. TSR reports that he just posted a video on IG of him flexing his cash, so he seems quite unbothered.

What Did Jayda Cheaves Say About Lil Baby & Ari Fletcher?

For those unaware, while Jayda Cheaves didn't name-drop Lil Baby or Ari Fletcher, her comments on her TikTok livestream seemed to directly respond to a fan asking about their alleged romantic fling. "Them rumors are true, no shade," she remarked. "That’s been going on, has been a thing, but I don’t want to talk about it. Like, literally, let’s not talk about it… It’s not rumors, that s**t is true."