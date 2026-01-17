U.S. Department Of War Uses Chief Keef's "Love Sosa" In New Ad

BY Zachary Horvath
Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Rapper Chief Keef performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Chief Keef has some pretty epic and hype tracks in his catalog and the U.S. Department of War decided to call on him for their new ad.

The U.S. Department of War is once again stirring up some controversy thanks to their new advertisement. Per a post from DJ Akademiks, the government agency is sending an intimidating message to anyone who's thinking about messing with them with the help of Chief Keef.

The Chicago's rapper's biggest hit, "Love Sosa," scores a montage of the country's armed forces training, firing their weapons, and more. Keef's are nixed, but the instrumental plays throughout while a narrator delivers words of wisdom to their enemies.

"Should our enemies choose foolishly to challenge us, they will be crushed by the violence, precision, ferocity... In other words, to our enemies, "FAFO." That stands for "F*ck Around and Find Out," for anyone wondering.

While some are praising the advertisement for including Keef's track, others can't help but cringe. "Us government has turned into social media influencers," one commenter adds. Another replies, "In so many words, welcome to WW3."

A third speaks to what they see as this campaign having a racist undertone. "They hate us out loud but love us in the dark." Overall, Donald Trump's second stint as president has been expectedly divisive and it's only going to continue it seems as he continues to use brute force.

Chief Keef False Gunshot Report

In other Chief Keef-related news, the rapper was caught up in a dubious rumor being spread on X this week. A parody account by the name of TommyGoBrazy, spread a false report that the hitmaker was brutally shot six times in the face.

The account claimed that it happened after Keef "returned to O'Block after 15 years to film a music video." His manager, Idris Dykes, shut down the intense "facts" with a statement to Fox 32 Chicago. "No, this is false. Keef has not been to Chicago since he did Summer Smash two years ago," he said.

Tommy's post sits at 13,000 likes and 2.4 million views.

