U.S. Department Of War Uses Chief Keef's "Love Sosa" In New Ad

The U.S. Department of War is once again stirring up some controversy thanks to their new advertisement. Per a post from DJ Akademiks, the government agency is sending an intimidating message to anyone who's thinking about messing with them with the help of Chief Keef.
The Chicago's rapper's biggest hit, "Love Sosa," scores a montage of the country's armed forces training, firing their weapons, and more. Keef's are nixed, but the instrumental plays throughout while a narrator delivers words of wisdom to their enemies.
"Should our enemies choose foolishly to challenge us, they will be crushed by the violence, precision, ferocity... In other words, to our enemies, "FAFO." That stands for "F*ck Around and Find Out," for anyone wondering.
While some are praising the advertisement for including Keef's track, others can't help but cringe. "Us government has turned into social media influencers," one commenter adds. Another replies, "In so many words, welcome to WW3."
A third speaks to what they see as this campaign having a racist undertone. "They hate us out loud but love us in the dark." Overall, Donald Trump's second stint as president has been expectedly divisive and it's only going to continue it seems as he continues to use brute force.
Chief Keef False Gunshot Report
In other Chief Keef-related news, the rapper was caught up in a dubious rumor being spread on X this week. A parody account by the name of TommyGoBrazy, spread a false report that the hitmaker was brutally shot six times in the face.
The account claimed that it happened after Keef "returned to O'Block after 15 years to film a music video." His manager, Idris Dykes, shut down the intense "facts" with a statement to Fox 32 Chicago. "No, this is false. Keef has not been to Chicago since he did Summer Smash two years ago," he said.
Tommy's post sits at 13,000 likes and 2.4 million views.