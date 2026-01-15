Chief Keef's Manager Responds To Dubious Report Claiming The Rapper Was Shot Six Times In The Face

Sosa's manager, Idris Dykes, recently shut down the rumor during a chat with Fox 32 Chicago. “No, this is false," he told the outlet. "Keef has not been to Chicago since he did Summer Smash two years ago.” Fans are glad to hear that the rapper is alive in well, but the ordeal has sparked some discourse about the online dissemination of dubious rumors. Many point out that rumors like this can be incredibly harmful, with some even arguing that accounts like @TommyGoBraazy's should be banned.

This is far from the first time a situation like this has unfolded. In fact, it's not even the first time this week. On Tuesday, Charleston White took to his Instagram Story to address a rumor that he'd been shot in Fort Worth. This rumor also appears to have been started by @TommyGoBraazy.