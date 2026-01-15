Chief Keef's Manager Responds To Dubious Report Claiming The Rapper Was Shot Six Times In The Face

Internet rumors are nothing new, but at times, they go entirely too far. Recently, for example, a rumor that Chief Keef was on life support after being shot in the face six times in his hometown of Chicago began to go viral. The rumor appears to have been started by @TommyGoBraazy on Twitter/X, an account that frequently spreads misinformation about rappers and other celebrities.
"Popular Rapper 'Chief Keef' has reportedly been shot 6x in the face after returning to O’block after 15 years to film a music video, he is currently on life support," a tweet shared yesterday (January 14) reads. "Pray for Chief Keef.”
The tweet was seen by more than 2.3 million people and racked up over 13,000 likes. It also sparked some serious panic among fans, as many assumed there was some truth to the rumor. Fortunately, that's not the case.
TommyGoBraazy's History Of Misinformation
Sosa's manager, Idris Dykes, recently shut down the rumor during a chat with Fox 32 Chicago. “No, this is false," he told the outlet. "Keef has not been to Chicago since he did Summer Smash two years ago.” Fans are glad to hear that the rapper is alive in well, but the ordeal has sparked some discourse about the online dissemination of dubious rumors. Many point out that rumors like this can be incredibly harmful, with some even arguing that accounts like @TommyGoBraazy's should be banned.
This is far from the first time a situation like this has unfolded. In fact, it's not even the first time this week. On Tuesday, Charleston White took to his Instagram Story to address a rumor that he'd been shot in Fort Worth. This rumor also appears to have been started by @TommyGoBraazy.
"Somebody said I got shot in Fort Worth?" he asked. "I don't live in Fort Worth. I ain't live in Fort Worth in years, I stay in Miami." Lul Timm, Lil Skies, and many more have also fallen victim to unfounded rumors in recent weeks.