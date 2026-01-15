News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
idris dykes
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Chief Keef's Manager Responds To Dubious Report Claiming The Rapper Was Shot Six Times In The Face
Recently, a tweet falsely claiming that Chief Keef was on life support following a Chicago shooting went viral, sparking panic among fans.
By
Caroline Fisher
January 15, 2026