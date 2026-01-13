Charleston White Responds As Viral Report Suggests A Shooting Has Left Him In Critical Condition

Charleston White is by far one of the most polarizing internet personalities out there. However, there is no doubt that he hasn't been as active as we are used to. It's been a long while since he has been embroiled in controversy.

Overall, he is looking to keep a low profile these days, and for the most part, he has been able to do just that. However, today was much different, thanks to one particular troll on social media.

There is a new account that has popped up on X, which exists purely to spread misinformation. Some people have even been duped by the account. Today, the user was able to get some people, as they came out and reported that Charleston White had been shot in Fort Worth, Texas, and was in critical condition. In fact, they claimed that White had been shot three times.

White got wind of all this and decided to take to social media, where he offered up a response to the rumors and the reactions to those rumors.

Charleston White Debunks Bizarre Report

White's statement is proof in and of itself that the rumor was bogus. Having said that, he still felt the need to let people know that he is still alive and well. He also noted that he isn't even from Fort Worth, and he doesn't really understand where the rumor came from in the first place.

Clearly, this random X account is looking to create all sorts of confusion. They certainly achieved that goal when you consider how some people actually believed what was being said. It's unfortunate that this is what social media has come to.