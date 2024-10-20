Charleston White Breaks Silence After Viral Report That He Had Been Shot

BYCole Blake380 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Image Via HNHH
Image Via HNHH
Charleston White is unharmed despite rumors on social media.

Charleston White has spoken out after fans spread a rumor that he was shot in Chicago over the weekend. "If anybody knows me, they know I ain't going to Chicago," White said in a video posted on social media on Sunday. He went on to joke that if he does get shot, it'll be in Atlanta. From there, he drove around the city shouting to strangers that people were saying he'd been shot.

The rumor originally surfaced after a man by the same name called Chicago Police after allegedly being shot by three men outside Northwestern Memorial Hospital. When first responders arrived at the scene, they couldn't find the alleged victim, which sparked concern for the celebrity on social media. "All that sh*t he been saying finally catching up," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote in response to the rumors. Another posted: "Speaking on the mentally disabled child the way he did added some debt with the universe. That type of hateful energy along with all the extra stuff he already been saying and doing was going to catch up with him."

Read More: Charleston White Reportedly Arrested For Alleged Animal Cruelty & Assault With A Deadly Weapon

Fans Theorize Charleston White Was Shot

Eventually, readers added context to the rumors in a community note. "This is not the famous Charleston White. This is a different individual who shares the same name. According to the scanner the victim is in his 30s. Charleston White is in his 40s and resides in Texas not in Chicago," the message stated.

Charleston White Speaks Out After Rumors Of A Shooting

Check out White's full response to the shooting rumors below. In other news, he recently made headlines for dissing YSL Woody’s disabled daughter during a fiery rant on social media. That move came after he was allegedly arrested in Texas for alleged aggravated assault, and "killing, poisoning or causing serious bodily injury to an animal without the owner’s consent.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Charleston White on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: YSL Woody Suggests That Charleston White Placed A Tracking Device In His Car

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...