Charleston White Breaks Silence After Viral Report That He Had Been Shot

Charleston White has spoken out after fans spread a rumor that he was shot in Chicago over the weekend. "If anybody knows me, they know I ain't going to Chicago," White said in a video posted on social media on Sunday. He went on to joke that if he does get shot, it'll be in Atlanta. From there, he drove around the city shouting to strangers that people were saying he'd been shot.

The rumor originally surfaced after a man by the same name called Chicago Police after allegedly being shot by three men outside Northwestern Memorial Hospital. When first responders arrived at the scene, they couldn't find the alleged victim, which sparked concern for the celebrity on social media. "All that sh*t he been saying finally catching up," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote in response to the rumors. Another posted: "Speaking on the mentally disabled child the way he did added some debt with the universe. That type of hateful energy along with all the extra stuff he already been saying and doing was going to catch up with him."

Fans Theorize Charleston White Was Shot

Eventually, readers added context to the rumors in a community note. "This is not the famous Charleston White. This is a different individual who shares the same name. According to the scanner the victim is in his 30s. Charleston White is in his 40s and resides in Texas not in Chicago," the message stated.

Charleston White Speaks Out After Rumors Of A Shooting

Check out White's full response to the shooting rumors below. In other news, he recently made headlines for dissing YSL Woody’s disabled daughter during a fiery rant on social media. That move came after he was allegedly arrested in Texas for alleged aggravated assault, and "killing, poisoning or causing serious bodily injury to an animal without the owner’s consent.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Charleston White on HotNewHipHop.