Charleston White Shooting Rumor Appears To Be Debunked By Chicago Scanner

It appears as though Charleston White is unharmed.

Today, rumors that Charleston White was the victim of a shooting have been circulating online, which now appear to have been debunked. A Chicago scanner revealed that a man identifying as White called the police from a hospital landline. Reportedly, he alleged that he was shot by three men in front of the hospital. When authorities arrived, however, there were no shooting victims at the scene.

In an audio recording captured from the scanner shared by @FearedBuck on Twitter/X, emergency personnel are heard questioning whether or not the individual in question was indeed the internet personality or someone else with the same name. At the time of writing, the identity of the person who called remains unconfirmed. Fortunately, it looks like the real Charleston White is unharmed.

Emergency Personnel Claim No Shooting Victim Was Found Outside Of ER

The viral rumor surfaced only a few days after White was released from jail in Texas following his arrest earlier this month. He was taken into custody at the time for alleged assault with a deadly weapon and "killing, poisoning or causing serious bodily injury to an animal without the owner’s consent," according to a post by DJ Akademiks. He was reportedly behind bars for around a week before getting out. The circumstances leading up to his arrest are still unclear at the time of writing. Shortly after he was released, he took to Instagram Live to celebrate with his supporters, and of course, to go off on his rival YSL Woody. Reportedly, Woody celebrated his arrest upon hearing the news, which didn't sit well with White.